Juncos Hollinger Racing Extends Contract to Agustín Canapino for the 2024 INDYCAR Series 

[Indianapolis, 18 October 2023] — Juncos Hollinger Racing is thrilled to announce it has signed a contract extension with Agustín Canapino. The extension retains Agustín to drive the #78 car for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Brad Hollinger, Co-owner, expressed his excitement, stating, “Agustín Canapino has been the surprise of the season for us, and we’re absolutely delighted to have him back for 2024. His determination and performance on the track have surpassed all expectations.”

Co-owner Ricardo Juncos also shared his excitement, saying, “Agustín’s incredible achievements on the track have not only exceeded our expectations but have also been a source of pride for our entire team. His energy, dedication, and sportsmanship have united us and created a sense of camaraderie that is truly exceptional. We look forward to continuing this incredible journey together.”

Agustín Canapino, thrilled to build on his successful rookie year, commented,

“I am very happy to announce my continuation for 2024 in IndyCar with Juncos Hollinger Racing. Many thanks to Ricardo and Brad for continuing to place their trust in me, and also to Hector Martinez Sosa, the Grupo Empresario Prieto and the INPROTUR for their support. After an incredible 2023 season, where we achieved good results, entered the Leaders Circle, and consistently delivered strong performances, all in my first year in a single-seater, I am filled with joy and motivation to have the opportunity to keep growing as a driver and contribute to the continuous and remarkable evolution of the team. For 2024, the mindset will be different. What was once filled with doubt and uncertainty will now be a relentless pursuit of improving day by day, seeking results and consistency in each race. Of course, we don’t forget that we are still a relatively new team competing against strong competitors, but we approach this challenge with the eagerness and hunger to aim higher every time. See you in St. Petersburg aboard the #78!”

As a result, Canapino will make his 2024 debut on the street circuit of St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 10th. In contrast to 2023, the upcoming season will consist of 18 races, with the addition of the “The Thermal Club” circuit in California, a non-points race for the championship, and the Milwaukee oval. The season will conclude on September 15th on the streets of Nashville.

Ricardo Juncos highlighted the support received in 2023 from the National Institute for Tourism Promotion (INPROTUR) through the Visit Argentina brand. “This allowed us, among other things, to bring Agustín Canapino, and for the first time in the history of INDYCAR, it enabled strong tourism promotion for Argentina throughout the entire year of competition, including the legendary Indianapolis 500. In this iconic race, car #78 proudly displayed the colors of the Argentine national football team, and for the first time, a replica of the World Cup made its way onto the grid of North America’s fastest auto racing competition.”

In this regard, he underscored the efforts of INPROTUR’s Executive Secretary, Ricardo Sosa, who actively contributed to this achievement. This not only benefits the team and Canapino’s presence but also solidifies Argentina’s presence in the NTT INDYCAR series.

The entire Juncos Hollinger Racing family eagerly anticipates the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Agustín Canapino behind the wheel. We express our sincere gratitude to our fans for their continued support and look forward to sharing many exciting moments throughout the upcoming season.