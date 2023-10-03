Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and Juncos Hollinger Racing form strategic alliance

McLaren Racing today announced its plans to enter a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing to benefit both teams.

The alliance may evolve over time, beginning with a commercial and strategic focus, working together to grow their respective propositions.

The teams, both powered by Team Chevy, will also consider this alliance as a talent development opportunity, with the potential for engineers, mechanics and drivers to build their experience.

The strategic relationship will be mutually beneficial to extract the strengths of both teams and will be in effect for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren said:

“We’re continually working to strengthen all areas of our team, and a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing helps both of us in leveraging our commercial and marketing power and the McLaren Racing brand in a new way.”

Ricardo Juncos, President and Co-Owner, Juncos Hollinger Racing said:

“Our two teams have a lot of similarities in how we’re attracting partners and building a fanbase. We’re starting out with a strategic alliance and we’ll see how that may evolve from here.”

Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner, Juncos Hollinger Racing said:

“We believe our alliance will enable us to accelerate our progress while also benefiting McLaren with commercial and talent development opportunities.”