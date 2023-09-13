New American Honda Collection Hall Showcases Honda History in the U.S.

September 12, 2023

— TORRANCE, Calif.

American Honda Collection Hall offers exclusive collection of cars, motorcycles, power products and race machines

Located in main lobby of American Honda headquarters in Torrance, Calif.

The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public during regular “Cars, Bikes & Coffee” events starting next month

The new American Honda Collection Hall officially opened its doors today in Southern California. The hall offers visitors a glimpse of more than 60 historic and significant Honda and Acura automobiles, motorcycles, power equipment, race machines, engines and concept models, plus images, graphics and video presentations. The products on display represent the more than six decades since American Honda Motor Co., Inc. was established in 1959 as the first Honda company outside of Japan.

Community leaders joined Honda officials, associates and retirees for the grand opening, celebrating the new 20,000-square-foot display connected to the main lobby of American Honda headquarters in Torrance, Calif.

“Our new American Honda Collection Hall reflects the important connection between the dreams and passion of Honda associates and the joy experienced by customers who love their Honda products and racing fans thrilled by our checkered flag successes,” said Noriya Kaihara, President & CEO and director of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and chief officer of Regional Operations (North America). “Everyone at Honda is honored to share the expressions of our history in America that are on display in the form of products and technology that have helped move people and society forward.”

Open to the public free of charge during scheduled public “Cars, Bikes & Coffee” events, the American Honda Collection Hall pays tribute to Honda’s unique contributions to American’s lives and highlights significant milestones in the history of Honda in the U.S.

Some examples of products currently on display:

Cars

1970 Honda N600 Coupe – The first Honda automobile sold in the U.S. used an air-cooled 600 cc 2-cylinder engine and retailed for just $1,395.

1975 Honda Civic CVCC Hatchback – The first car to meet the emissions standards of the 1970 U.S. Clean Air Act without the need for a catalytic converter.

1979 Honda Accord CVCC Hatchback – The first Accord debuted in 1976 as a three-door hatchback powered by Honda’s revolutionary Compound Vortex Controlled Combustion (CVCC) 4-cylinder engine.

1985 Honda CRX Si – The first performance Honda Si model sold in America, a sporty 2-seat coupe with Honda’s advanced PGM-FI fuel injection.

1986 Acura Legend – The performance luxury touring sedan that launched the Acura brand alongside the Integra.

1991 Acura NSX supercar – The revolutionary hand-built, exotic mid-engine sports car that showcased Honda’s technical prowess.

1997 Honda CR-V – Honda’s first in-house SUV helped establish a new breed of compact sport utility vehicle with car-like ride and handling.

2006 Honda Insight – Introduced in 2000, Insight was the first mass-produced gasoline-electric hybrid passenger vehicle sold in the U.S.

Motorcycles

1962 Honda 50/Super Cub – One of the first three models Honda sold in the U.S. The Super Cub is now the overall bestselling vehicle globally with over 100 million sold to date.

1969 Honda CB750A – Widely considered the first ever superbike and called “the Motorcycle of the Century” by Motorcyclist magazine.

1973 Honda CR/RC250 Elsinore – Honda’s first production motocross motorcycle and the first product Honda manufactured in the U.S., named after the famous Elsinore Grand Prix.

1975 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing – Redefined long distance touring motorcycles with a revolutionary horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine.

1981 Honda CBX1000 – Honda’s first motorcycle with over 100 hp, powered by a 1000cc six-cylinder engine.

1983 Honda VF750F – The revolutionary VF750F used a liquid-cooled DOHC V4 engine and a stiff square-tube frame that also helped it dominate superbike racing in the mid ‘80s.

1990 Honda VFR750R/RC30 – A homologation special created for competition in the “World Superbike Championship.”

1992 Honda NR750 – The most technically advanced motorcycle at the time, iconic for its oval-piston engine design and other innovations.

2004 Honda RVT1000R/RC51 – A street version of Honda’s championship winning V-twin superbike.

Power Equipment

1964 Honda CB30 Marine Outboard Engine – Honda’s first outboard marine engine featured a revolutionary four-stroke design.

1965 Honda E300 Generator – The first generator to combine 300-watt output with quiet and easy-to-use operation in a compact enclosure that could be carried with one hand.

2023 Honda GF5 Marine Outboard Engine – Compact and lightweight portable outboard engine provides a complete performance package for small boats and dinghies.

Racecars

1992 Acura Spice GTP-Lights – Powered by a modified Acura NSX V6 engine, carried veteran driver Parker Johnstone to the Drivers’ championship in the IMSA Camel GT Lights series.

1996 Reynard 961-031 Indy Car – Honda/Reynard driven by Indy Car Drivers’ Champion Jimmy Vasser and Rookie of the Year Alex Zanardi.

1997 Acura Integra Realtime – RealTime Racing and the Acura Integra Type R forged a race-winning record that remained unbroken after nearly two decades.

The display at the American Honda Collection Hall will be updated several times a year to showcase different products and themes.

The Collection will serve as an educational and cultural hub for the Southern California community. Honda will begin hosting regular “Cars, Bikes & Coffee” events at its Torrance campus on the third Saturday of every other month, with attendees welcome to tour the American Honda Collection Hall. The inaugural event will take place Saturday, October 21 and will include special activities, such as giveaways, special displays, vendors, food trucks, music and more. All interesting automobiles and motorcycles from all manufacturers and eras are welcome for attendees to display. To learn more about the Collection Hall and event information, visit hondacollectionhall.com.

Public “Cars, Bikes & Coffee” Event Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

About American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Established in Los Angeles in 1959, and today headquartered in Torrance, Calif., American Honda Motor Co., Inc., leads the U.S. sales, marketing, service, distribution and export of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda powersports, power equipment and marine products, along with design, planning and market research for products that are produced at Honda’s North American production facilities. Learn more through Honda’s Digital FactBook.