Sting Ray Robb Scores his Best Finish of the Season at Season Finale

Salinas, CA (Sunday, September 10, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb scored his best finish of the season with a 12th place in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. His teammate David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) was running a strong race when he was run into and pushed off track with 36 laps remaining, he went on to finish 20th. Details for both drivers are below.

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Salinas, CA (Sunday, September 10, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Goodheart/Biohaven) stayed out of trouble in a caution filled race to score his best finish of the season with a 12th place in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Started: 24th

Finished: 12th Robb gained eight positions at the start of the race to move into 16th place.

He then took the Lap 7 restart in 15th and gained another couple of positions to take over 13th.

The rookie was sitting 12th when he entered pit lane for his first stop on Lap 27.

The driver of the #51 Goodheart/Biohaven car continued to stay out trouble in a race that was marred by nearly 1 hour and 12 minutes of caution periods.

Robb was sitting 12th on the final restart of the 95-lap event and maintained his position to cross the finish line in 12th place.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Goodheart/Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“What a way to end the season! I’m really happy with my 12th place finish. The team did a great job today. The restarts were hectic and chaotic but I’m glad we were able to stay out of trouble and make up a lot of positions throughout the race. We had a really good race car. The Goodheart, Biohaven crew, you guys are awesome! I’m really proud of the #51 car today. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. All the glory goes to God.”

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Contact Ruins Malukas’ Strong Run at Laguna Seca Salinas, CA (Sunday, September 10, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) was having a strong run in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, but he unfortunately was taken out of contention on Lap 58 when a competitor pushed him off track. Started: 22nd

Finished: 20th Malukas gained a couple of positions on the first lap of the race.

He was sitting 17th on the Lap 7 restart and quickly took over the 14th position before another full course caution came out.

Malukas was running 11th when he entered pit lane on Lap 23 for his first stop of the race and had made it all the way to fourth before making his second stop on Lap 52.

Unfortunately for the sophomore driver, he was pushed off track and into the gravel by Devlin Defrancesco in Turn 3, on Lap 58.

Unable to get out of the gravel trap on his own power, Malukas had to wait for the AMR safety team and fell to 22nd.

Having fallen two laps down due to the incident, Malukas could only manage to gain another couple positions to take the checkered flag in 20th place.

Malukas ends the season with a best starting position of third (Iowa Speedway Race 2) and a best finish of third (World Wide Technology Raceway).



David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We had a really good race car, we were moving forward and making a lot of good moves until things started getting chaotic. We were running fourth up until our pit stop. Unfortunately, after our stop we were racing with DeFrancesco, and he made a mistake and took us out and that set us back for the rest of the race as I went two laps down. The team did a great job and gave me a good race car that could move forward in the race, and we were looking at a potentially good result. Unfortunately, things happen on the track and it’s not the way we wanted things to go. It’s a bittersweet way to end the season, but overall, with all the ups and down this season, we made a lot of memories and I want to thank everyone at Dale Coyne Racing for these last two seasons.”