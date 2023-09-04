Chip Ganassi Racing – Portland

Palou Wins at Portland, Clinches Chip Ganassi Racing’s 15th INDYCAR Championship

Alex Palou captured his fifth victory of the year at the Grand Prix of Portland today and clinched the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

With the title-clinching win, Chip Ganassi Racing achieved their 15th INDYCAR championship and their 22nd overall championship. Palou secured his second INDYCAR title in his third season with Chip Ganassi Racing, becoming just the fifth driver in the history of the sport to win multiple championships at 26-or-younger (Sebastien Bourdais; A.J. Foyt; Sam Hornish Jr.; Louis Meyer).

Palou impressed throughout the entirety of the race in the No. 10 American Legion Honda, advancing to the front of the field on the first turn of lap one before ultimately leading 69 laps en route to taking the checkered flag.

Chip Ganassi Racing has now won exactly half of the races (8) this INDYCAR season.

The two-time champion is the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver to win five races in a single season since 2009 (Dixon and Franchitti). It was Palou’s second career victory at Portland International Raceway, winning from pole position in 2021.

With just one race remaining, Palou boasts an extraordinary average finishing position of 3.75.

Scott Dixon piloted the No. 9 PNC Bank to a podium finish and locked down the 1-2 finish for the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the championship standings.

The P3 finish marked Dixon’s fifth podium of the season and the 136th of his career. Dixon has now recorded a podium finish in three consecutive races at Portland (P2 in 2022 and 2021).

Marcus Ericsson registered a P7 finish, advancing three positions over the course of the race in the No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz. Ericsson has finished among the top-10 finishers in 14 of the 16 races this season.

Marcus Armstrong battled through adversity and wrapped up his Portland debut with a P19 finish in the No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda.

Up Next: The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will wrap up the 2023 season with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, set to take place September 8-10.

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“We made it to victory lane in Portland and I could not be happier with this moment because we clinched the championship. Barry, we are missing you, but we are looking forward to seeing you soon. Thank you to The American Legion and Parkland for all your support this year. It’s been an amazing year and we still have one to go.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“We had a pretty good run and then we kind of got caught up in traffic. First of all, huge congrats to the No. 10 team on winning the championship. We tried the red ones there but then they left the car there, waited for the leaders to pit and it cycled out. It is what it is. I think we had a good second place car and perhaps the pace of Alex, but congratulations to them.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“First of all, massive congratulations to all of Chip Ganassi Racing on the championship and then of course Alex on his win and his championship. He’s been the class of the field all year and it’s hard to get a more deserving champion than that. I’m really happy for him and the whole team. For me, it was a tough race. A lot of pushing and shoving and getting pushed off, pushing people off. But in the end, we fought all the way through and ended up at a P7 finish. I think we did well to get there after a tough race. We wanted more, but a good day for the team and I’m happy for everyone.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“It was a good day up until we had that moment toward the end. We had a good first stint going long on the reds. The car was very balanced and that made it easier to extend the stint. From there, we had good pace on the blacks, as well. I thought the No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda was very good. We were in a good spot running P7 mostly, but an unfortunate ending.”