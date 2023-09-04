Arrow McLaren 2023 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Report
#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Arrow McLaren 2023 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland Race Report Portland International Raceway Race date: Sunday, September 3 Round: 16/17 Total laps: 110 Laps Total race distance: 216 miles/347.6 km Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km Number of turns: 12 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Starting Position: 11th Finishing Position: P2 Championship Position: 12th, 311 points “We didn’t get the win,…