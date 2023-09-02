#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren 2023 Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland Practice Report

Portland International Raceway

Practice date: Friday, September 1

Round: 16/17

Total laps: 110 Laps

Total race distance: 216 miles/347.6 km

Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km

Number of turns: 12

Session start times:

Practice 2 : Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT

: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT Qualifying: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT Final Practice: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT

Saturday, 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. PT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. PT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 4th, 429 points

Practice 1: 4th, 00:58.4098

Total Laps: 26

“Good start here in Portland. We made the car better than what we rolled out with initially, so we’re happy with that. We’ll keep on looking, though. I think we need to find a few more tenths, but we’ll be right there.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 5th, 00:58.6428

Total Laps: 28

”I had a little off in the beginning, but apart from that, it was smooth. It seemed a little different from last year. We were a bit lost initially, and then we worked ourselves back to it. It was kind of a weird result. Lundgaard and Kirkwood were in the distance lap-time wise, so we have a gap to close tomorrow. Overall, we’re P5, so we’re in the mix, but we have a lot to work on.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 9th, 00:58.7556

Total Laps: 28

”Not our best session. We came here with the wrong idea on something. It was a good try, I guess. We’ve got some work to do overnight to unwind the experiment that we tried. It’s tight around here; that’s the thing. Even if you miss it by a tiny bit, tenths and hundredths matter out here. We’ll be alright, but we definitely need to make some good decisions overnight.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Productive first day working through the program there with all our cars, testing out a few different things. I think we learned some stuff there and hopefully we can put that all together. It’s always mega tight here in Portland, so you have to nail it. But hopefully we’ll have three cars up there tomorrow.”