Rain Delayed Qualifying Until Sunday for the Bommarito Auto Group 500; Practice Was Held Under the Lights Due to the Delay

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – August 26, 2023



RAIN DELAYED QUALIFYING UNTIL SUNDAY FOR THE BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500; PRACTICE WAS HELD UNDER THE LIGHTS DUE TO THE DELAY



1st: Josef Newgarden 24.9944 / 180.040 mph

8th: Conor Daly 25.2744 / 178.046 mph

20th: Christian Lundgaard 25.5547 / 176.093 mph

28th Graham Rahal 26.4073 / 170.407 mph



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Hogan Transportation Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “At the start, we were really unstable and then we made a ride height change and we might have accidently gotten ride heights mixed up. There was a lot of weight to the left front. I felt it and came in, the team checked but didn’t see anything so I went back out and almost lost it in Turn 1. We lost 30 minutes after that trying to figure it out, but confirmed the cross weight was way off. Unfortunately we didn’t get to run. We didn’t do a qual sim, not one, we didn’t run the reds (alternate tires). We did an out lap on them but didn’t get to run them. With all the issues we had, we decided not to do the high-line practice. It’s a shame to go right into qualifying with no idea what its going to be like. Whatever Conor found – they made some spring changes – we’re just going to have to copy that and go from there.”

FAST FACTS: The 2023 race will be Rahal’s eighth at the track. His highest start is seventh place in 2018 and highest finish is 10th – in 2018 and 2022. Has SIX INDYCAR SERIES wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and FOUR poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street; 2023 – IMS road) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… Rahal is ranked 14th in series point standings with a total of 241.

CONOR DALY, 30 Mi-Jack Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Day 1 as a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing employee went great. It was the most boring day of all time for a long time. It was the longest rain delay I think I’ve ever been a part of but once we got going it was great; the car felt great. It was a lot to adjust to for me. It was a new environment but we were fast right out of the gate. I think we know we left a little bit on the table with a bit of a moment in Turns 3-4 on our best lap but it feels good. I can’t wait for tomorrow. There is still a lot more to learn but we’re going to try to make the best of it. And I’m excited and just thankful to be here with this team and I love this track so I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

FAST FACTS: He will make his seventh INDYCAR SERIES start at WWTR of the eight races the series has competed in here since 2017. In his six races, he has four top-10 finishes with his best being fifth place in 2017 and his highest start is 11th, also in 2017.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It’s been a long day with the rain delay. I just glad to have it over with now. I think the car has some difficulties. Overall, we’re not as fast as we expected to be but I think there is potential in some of the things we were doing. I’m interested to see how the alternate tires will perform in the race. We will go into qualifying with a full send and see how the race goes.”

FAST FACTS: It will be his 10th race on an oval and second one here. Last year, he started and finished 19th at WWTR. His best oval finish to date is 10th place in Race 1 of the 2022 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend doubleheader and he is hoping to gain more experience on this type of course. He is ranked 8th place in the point standings with 330.

NEXT UP: Qualifying will take place at 11 a.m. ET. NBC will begin live coverage of the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Sunday at 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET and the field will take the Green Flag at 3:36 p.m. ET.