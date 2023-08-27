Arrow McLaren 2023 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Practice Report

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

World Wide Technology Raceway

Practice date: Saturday, August 26

Round: 15/17

Total laps: 260 Laps

Total race distance: 325 miles/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Qualifying : Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 2:36 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 5th, 178.518 mph

Total Laps: 74

“I think it was a pretty good session. We rolled off pretty strong. I felt really comfortable which is good on the ovals, when you roll off and you don’t feel like you have to do many major things to prepare for qualifying — maybe a little COP or a bit more front grip. I think we’re there.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 6th, 178.310 mph

Total Laps: 68

”The car rolled off strong. It’s tough to read into it with the rain delay and it being a night session now and tomorrow we’ll race in the day. I think all three cars are in a good spot, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings. I am glad we get to qualify because we have a good shot to start in the front.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 11th, 177.350 mph

Total Laps: 63

”It was a long day for us. We didn’t really start until the evening, but I was able to get a read on at least one lap for qualifying tomorrow, and I’m pretty happy with it. We’ll qualify tomorrow morning and then race toward the front.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“After a very long wait, it was a good day. It was nice to get some solid practice out there, and all three of our guys seemed pretty happy. I feel like we’re in the mix, so I’m excited for tomorrow.”