Arrow McLaren 2023 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Preview

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

World Wide Technology Raceway

Race date: Sunday, August 27

Round: 15/17

Total laps: 260 Laps

Total race distance: 325 miles/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice 1: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT Final Practice: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CT

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 2:36 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 5th, 388 points

Average Starting Position: 6.4

Average Finishing Position: 8.6

Best Starting Position: P2, 2x, most recent at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P2, 3x, most recent at Grand Prix of Road America

Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total Starts: 4

Best Starting Position: P2, 2020

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2x, most recent in 2021

2022 Result: P4

“I like going back to St. Louis. I’ve had a good amount of podiums there in the past, and we were really close last year, so hopefully we can get back on it this year. We’re going back to an oval, which always produces some good racing. This weekend, we have a different tire and a different extra tire, so I think that will keep everyone on their toes on strategy. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 13th, 246 points

Average Starting Position: 9.4

Average Finishing Position: 15.5

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career in World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total Starts: 5

Best Starting Position: P9, 2020

Best Finishing Position: P7, 2020

2022 Result: P16

”Last oval of the year. We’ve been pretty much at winning pace at ovals this season, so hopefully we can end with a mega result here in St. Louis.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 10th, 306 points

Average Starting Position: 11.5

Average Finishing Position: 11.0

Best Starting Position: P3, 2x, most recent at Gallagher Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career in World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total Starts: 7

Best Starting Position: P2, 2018

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2018

2022 Result: P25

”World Wide Technology Raceway has always been an awesome track because of how different the two ends of the track are. Turns 1 and 2 are like a road course, whereas Turns 3 and 4 are your more traditional short oval corners. I’ve had great races here in the past, and it’s going to be an exciting weekend with the addition of running the Firestone Alternate tires for the first time on an oval. The fans who always turn out in a big way here are in for quite a treat in what will be our final oval race of the year.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We’re heading to our last oval race of the season, ready to give it all we’ve got. We’ve been chasing a win all year, and across all three cars, we have the pace to make it happen at World Wide Technology Raceway. This kicks off three back to back races to end the season, and we want to have a strong finish to 2023.”