Brickyard Weekend – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying Results

By Patrick Stephan

Hunter McElrea took his first INDY NXT by Firestone pole of 2023 besting James Roe to take the top spot for this afternoon’s INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix. This is his first pole of 2023, after winning three last year in his rookie season of what was then INDY Lights.

This is Roe’s best start of 2023 and his career, improving on 4th at Iowa a few weeks back.

McElrea entered the weekend 59 points out of the championship lead held by Christian Rasmussen who qualified just 9th. Nolan Siegel, who trails Rasmussen by 45 timed in 7th, potentially giving McElrea a chance to close down the gap to the leaders with 5 races remaining.

The first of those is today at 5:00pm Eastern Time, followed by single races on the oval at Gateway, Portland, and then a double header to conclude the championship at Laguna Seca.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying Results:

PosCar #DriverBest TimeDiffGapFast LapTotal LapsTeam
127Hunter McElrea1:15.12161:15.1216‑‑.‑‑‑‑46Andretti Autosport
229James Roe1:15.50740.38580.385856Andretti Autosport
321Kyffin Simpson1:15.51340.39180.00646HMD Motorsports
426Louis Foster1:15.52760.4060.014236Andretti Autosport
510Reece Gold1:15.59070.46910.063156HMD Motorsports
614Josh Pierson1:15.61590.49430.025246HMD Motorsports
739Nolan Siegel1:15.62460.5030.008746HMD Motorsports
851Jacob Abel1:15.66320.54160.038647Abel Motorsports
96Christian Rasmussen1:15.66790.54630.004766HMD Motorsports
1028Jamie Chadwick1:15.67470.55310.006866Andretti Autosport
1175Victor Franzoni1:15.71610.59450.041437Juncos Hollinger Racing
1268Danial Frost1:15.83180.71020.115746HMD Motorsports
1347Kiko Porto1:15.84670.72510.014956Cape Motorsports
1499Ernie Francis Jr.1:15.87650.75490.029846HMD Motorsports
157Christian Bogle1:15.91530.79370.038836HMD Motorsports
1676Rasmus Lindh1:15.92290.80130.007647Juncos Hollinger Racing
1755Francesco Pizzi1:15.98990.86830.06736Abel Motorsports
1898Jagger Jones1:16.05980.93820.069967Cape Motorsports
1957Colin Kaminsky1:16.36371.24210.303966Abel Motorsports

