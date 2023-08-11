TSO's INDY NXT by Firestone coverage

Brickyard Weekend – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice Notes and Results

By Patrick Stephan

The lone INDY NXT by Firestone session got started promptly at 11am ET on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course with the air temp working it’s way to 80F and the track approaching 100F as the 50 minute session ran.

Louis Foster would lead the session with a best lap of 1:15.3992. Foster, 20, from Odiham, England is the defending USF Pro 2000 champion, having won 7 of the 18 races in 2022, including the IMS Race #3 that spring. Currently 5th in points, he is 78 points behind leader Christian Rasmussen, who timed in 4th during today’s practice.

Nolan Siegel was P2 in the session, with Hunter McElrea 3rd, the same spots they occupy in the championship.

Matteo Nannini won the Grand Prix of Indy race in May here at IMS, beating Foster by just 0.3909. The #75 Juncos Hollinger Racing machine that Nannini drove that weekend is now occupied by Victor Franzoni for the second race weekend in a row (Matthew Brabham drove that car at Iowa).

The #47 Cape Motorsports entry driven by Brabham in Nashville is being raced this weekend by Kiko Porto – making his series debut. Porto is currently 2nd in USF Pro 2000 points, 81 behind Myles Rowe.

Francesco Pizzi in the #55 car for Abel Motorsports is running his second INDY NXT weekend, currently 6th in USF Pro 2000 points.

INDY NXT by Firestone Practice #1 Results

PosCar #DriverBest TimeDiffBest LapTotal LapsTeam
126Louis Foster1:15.39921:15.39921617Andretti Autosport
239Nolan Siegel1:15.46950.07032425HMD Motorsports
327Hunter McElrea1:15.47010.07091922Andretti Autosport
46Christian Rasmussen1:15.47660.07741822HMD Motorsports
521Kyffin Simpson1:15.49860.09942022HMD Motorsports
610Reece Gold1:15.50090.10172125HMD Motorsports
747Kiko Porto1:15.62810.22892429Cape Motorsports
868Danial Frost1:15.72910.32992024HMD Motorsports
976Rasmus Lindh1:15.75620.3572026Juncos Hollinger Racing
1075Victor Franzoni1:15.97300.57382023Juncos Hollinger Racing
117Christian Bogle1:16.00450.60531720HMD Motorsports
1214Josh Pierson1:16.00840.60922022HMD Motorsports
1351Jacob Abel1:16.02380.62462024Abel Motorsports
1428Jamie Chadwick1:16.05150.65231721Andretti Autosport
1599Ernie Francis Jr.1:16.09070.69151519HMD Motorsports
1629James Roe1:16.15340.75421923Andretti Autosport
1757Colin Kaminsky1:16.46401.06482323Abel Motorsports
1855Francesco Pizzi1:16.56971.17051519Abel Motorsports
1998Jagger Jones1:17.07291.6737710Cape Motorsports

