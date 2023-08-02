Arrow McLaren 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race Preview

Streets of Nashville

Race date: Sunday, August 6

Round: 13/17

Total laps: 80 Laps

Total race distance: 168 miles/270.37 km

Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, 10:40 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, 1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT Final Practice: Saturday, 5:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. CT

Saturday, 5:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 6th, 329 points

Average Starting Position: 6.9

Average Finishing Position: 9.1

Best Starting Position: P2, Grand Prix of Road America

Best Finishing Position: P2, 3x, most recent at Grand Prix of Road America

Career in Nashville:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P5, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P13, 2021

2022 Result: P24

“This weekend will be a test to a lot of the training we’ve done in the offseason just because of how humid and hot it will be, as it usually is every single year. It’s a very tough, physical race because of the heat, and it’s also a bumpy and challenging track. Nashville has probably been the track where we haven’t quite reached our potential either due to getting hit or having other issues.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 12th, 233 points

Average Starting Position: 9.1

Average Finishing Position: 14

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career in Nashville:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P4, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P7, 2022

2022 Result: P7

”It’s super cool to be back in Nashville. It’s obviously one of the most fun cities in the Midwest and the U.S. It’s really a growing city, and it’s awesome to be here representing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I love the track layout; there have been some dramatic events there in the past. This is my third time coming here, and it’s one of those where you have to survive until the end because there’s so much going on, especially in the restarts. We’ll see if we can be a little quicker this year and have a good weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 10th, 265 points

Average Starting Position: 12.3

Average Finishing Position: 10.8

Best Starting Position: P3, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career in Nashville:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P3, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P4, 2022

2022 Result: P4

”Nashville is such an electrifying city, and that energy really translates to the track. The blend of music, culture and passionate fans creates an atmosphere that’s unparalleled. This race has become a flagship event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, and we all feel that prestige and excitement. Every year, the race always seems to be chaotic and a bit of a coin flip, but hopefully we are on the right side of it come Sunday for our final street course race of the year.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We hope the rest of the field will be following our Arrow McLaren Chevrolets over the Cumberland River and through the streets of Nashville come Sunday. Street circuits haven’t been our strongest discipline this season, but we’ve got some fresh ideas and new developments to try as we aim to have some fun and build a better race team week-after-week. When it comes to race strategy, Nashville has proved it can reward the gambler. So, teams are really going to need to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em this weekend.”