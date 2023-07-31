Hogan Transportation to be Primary Sponsor of Graham Rahal’s Entry for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (July 31, 2023) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Hogan Transportation, a privately-held transportation company founded in 1918 and owned by the third-generation Hogan family that has been involved with the team since its inception in late 1991, will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, August 26-27.



What is known today as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was brought to life as Rahal Hogan Racing, when Bobby Rahal and Carl Hogan Sr. formed the race team in late 1991. The first win came in the second race of the 1992 season in Phoenix and the team won the championship later that year on the strength of four wins and three poles. Hogan Transportation has been involved with the team at various times over the years and has been the team’s Official Truck Leasing partner since 2017.



The Hogan family made the following statement: “The Hogan family has been involved with Indy car racing off and on for over 40 years. Carl Hogan Sr. was a co-owner with Bobby in Rahal Hogan Racing from 1992-1995 and we’re excited to re-energize the partnership between the Rahal and Hogan families after 30 years. It feels natural for us to be the primary sponsor of Graham’s race car. The Hogan family participated in the first Indy car race in St. Louis in 1997 with Dario Franchitti and again in 1999 with Helio Castroneves. It is exciting to once again see the Hogan name on an Indy car at our home track. It will be even more special to have Graham Rahal as the driver.”



“I’m very pleased to have Hogan Transportation as the primary sponsor on Graham’s car for their home race,” added Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Personally, I’ve had a relationship with the Hogan family since 1991 and, of course, they have been involved with the team over the years. Thinking about them being on Graham’s race car as the primary sponsor brings back so many fond memories and I can’t help but think about how much Carl Sr. would enjoy this. I have always enjoyed spending time with Brian, David and Carl Jr. They are good guys, a great family and great company and we are all looking forward to watching Graham in the Hogan car.”



The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville, which will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 12 noon ET on August 6. All on-track action can be seen on NBC, or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. For more information about the series or team, please visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



Hogan Transportation

Hogan Transportation is a privately held transportation company that was founded in 1918 by Joseph Hogan in St. Louis, Missouri as a local trucking company. Currently, the company offers services such as full service leasing, commercial truck rental, logistics services, fleet maintenance, dedicated services and truckload transportation. The company was started as a small, local cartage business to serve the needs of St. Louis’ business community. Under the leadership of Carl Hogan Sr., Hogan grew from a small, local cartage company to a full-service, regional transportation provider. Today, the company has grown into a national, diverse transportation company under the 40 years of leadership of Carl Jr., David and Brian Hogan.

In the 1970’s, Carl enjoyed much success with his Indy car team, winning numerous races and championships with drivers such as Johnny Rutherford, Bobby Rahal, Dario Franchitti, and Helio Castroneves. Today, the Hogan brothers remain dedicated to an over-riding commitment to customer satisfaction that has been the foundation of their family’s success for over 105 years.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2023, the team begins its 32nd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 109 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 96 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2023 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.