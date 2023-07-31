FAN FAVORITE PIT STOP CHALLENGE RETURNS TO BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX FANFEST ON BROADWAY ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2023



Six NTT INDYCAR SERIES Teams To Participate in Fan Favorite Event on Lower Broadway as well as SRO, SST, and TransAm Race Cars and Sponsor Displays between 1st and 4th streets



Six Drivers will participate with their pit crews in a $10,000 Pit Stop Challenge

NASHVILLE, TN – July 31, 2023 – Big Machine Music City Grand Prix festivities will officially kick off Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 PM CST, with the return of FanFest on Broadway featuring a Pit Stop Challenge with some of the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



FanFest, a free and open to the public event, will be held on Broadway from 1st through 4th streets and include race cars, show cars, and sponsor displays, along with the heightened pit stop competition.

The Pit Stop Challenge features a three-round, a single-elimination, bracket-style competition featuring:

Six-Time INDYCAR SERIES Champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing

Racing 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske

2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren

2021 INDY NXT by Firestone Champion Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport

Argentinian Touring Car Champion and NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Agustin Canapino of Juncos Hollinger Racing



NOTE: The final team is being finalized and will be announced soon.

The Pit Stop Challenge will be held on lower Broadway between 1st and 2nd streets and begin at 6:00 PM CST. The opening-draw will be announced just prior to the start of the competition and the teams will vie for $10,000 in prize money.

The car show display will be set up between 3rd and 4th streets and will feature marquis brands from the GT America Powered by AWS series such as Porsche, Ferrari, and Mercedes. They will be joined by American muscle brands Corvette and Mustang from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli racing series as well as the ever popular Stadium Super Trucks – all series competing in the race weekend.

The display will be open beginning at 5:00 PM with opportunities for fans to take photos near the vehicles. A sponsor display section also will be set up on Broadway between 2nd and 3rd streets that will include the merchandise trailers for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and INDYCAR as well as American Legion, Pennzoil, and Honda displays.

American Legion, Pennzoil, and Hyvee are sponsors of this fan favorite event.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is an action-packed marquee three-day festival that features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT America Powered by AWS, Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler TransAm TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

With just a few days away from the race, fans are encouraged to get their tickets now. All single day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day.

SEE SINGLE DAY TICKETS PRICING

Three-day tickets and premium packages also remain on sale and provide the greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night.

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.

Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.

ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Aug. 4-6 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.

Ticket Packages, Clubs, and Suites are now available to watch the best INDYCAR drivers race for the Big Machine Music City Cup. Fans can choose their optimal grandstand seat to watch as the drivers compete in the 80-lap, 2.1-mile, 11-turn course which races around Nissan Stadium, over the Cumberland River, and curves around downtown Nashville. The adrenaline-fueled event will feature live music each day and culminate with a headline concert on Friday and Saturday nights. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing, race weekend policies or for more information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.