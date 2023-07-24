Dale Coyne Racing Iowa Speedway Race 1 & 2 Reports

Dale Coyne Racing Iowa Speedway

Race 1 Report

Newton, IA (Saturday, July 22, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing drivers David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD) and Sting Ray Robb (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Biohaven) took part in Race 1 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday and placed 12th and 25th respectively. Details for both drivers are below.

Malukas Finishes 12th in Race 1 at Iowa Speedway

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Newton, IA (Saturday, July 22, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) had a strong race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday placing 12th in the first of two 250-lap events this weekend.



Started: 9th

Finished: 12th

After qualifying ninth earlier in the day, Malukas moved up the field in his opening stint to climb as high as fifth before making his first stop on Lap 62.

With drivers ahead of him on different pit stop strategies, Malukas exited pit lane in 15th place, but he would later climb back up to 8th before making his second trip down pit lane on Lap 121.

While the #18 HMD driver ran strong, he spent most of his third sting in 12th place.

He took advantage of a caution period to make his third pit stop on Lap 162 and once again continued running in 12th for the majority of the stint.

Malukas made his final stop on Lap 203 and went on to take the checkered flag in 12th place.

Earlier in the day, Malukas scored his best starting position of the season by placing third on the grid for Race 2 of the weekend at Iowa Speedway.

So far this season, Malukas has a best finish of fourth (Texas Motor Speedway).

Next up: the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway, July 23, 2023.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We ended up finishing 12th after starting ninth in Race 1. It’s a shame because we had a very fast car. I’m a little confused as to why we went backwards after moving toward the front in the opening stint. We need to sit down with the team and look at what happened there. Overall, I’m still happy with what I learned today and what we can use to help us in tomorrow’s race. We’ll be better prepared for that race and we know we have a fast car and we’ll be starting a lot higher up, in third.”

Robb Completes First Short Oval of the Season in 25th

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Newton, IA (Saturday, July 22, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb took part in his first short oval of the season on Saturday during Race 1 of the weekend at Iowa Speedway. The rookie stayed out of trouble and drove his #51 Biohaven Honda to a 25th place finish.





Started: 27th

Finished: 25th

Robb maintained his starting position in the opening laps of the 250-lap race and with other drivers on different pit stop strategies, he started climbing up the field.

Going longer than most cars on his first stint, Robb pit from 12th on Lap 63

He spent most of his second stint in 25th and made his second stop on Lap 122.

Robb continued to stay out trouble and gained knowledge that will serve him tomorrow in the second part of the doubleheader weekend.

The rookie will be starting Race 2 at Iowa Speedway in 26th place.

Next up: the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway, July 23, 2023.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“We completed our first race at Iowa Speedway today. The #51 Biohaven Honda did alright. We made a couple of mistakes that cost us a better finishing position. We’ll clean it up for tomorrow and we’ll do a better job tomorrow and hopefully move forward.”

Dale Coyne Racing Iowa Speedway

Race 2 Report

Newton, IA (Sunday, July 23, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing drivers David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD) and Sting Ray Robb (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Biohaven) took part in Race 2 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday and placed 8th and 28th respectively. Details for both drivers are below.

Malukas Scores Eighth Place Finish in Race 2 at Iowa Speedway

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Newton, IA (Sunday, July 23, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) put in another strong performance on Sunday in the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade to secure an eighth-place finish.

Started: 3rd

Finished: 8th

Malukas kept with the leaders in his opening stint of the 250-lap race.

He entered pit lane on Lap 52 from fifth to make his first stop of the day.

The #18 HMD driver then took advantage of a full course caution to make his second stop from 8th on Lap 94.

Malukas elected to make what would be his final stop on Lap 189, with cars on different strategies, he exited pit lane in 19th but quickly started moving back up the field.

By lap 210 he was back in the top 10 and was running in that position when a full course caution came out on Lap 240.

The race resumed with three laps remaining and Malukas took advantage of the final shootout to gain a couple of positions and take the checkered flag in eighth place.

With his eighth place today, Malukas matches his best Iowa Speedway finish.

So far this season, Malukas has a best starting position of third (Iowa Speedway Race 2) and a best finish of fourth (Texas Motor Speedway).

Next up: the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, August 12, 2023, on NBC at Noon ET.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We finished eighth today. When you look at where we started in third that kind of hurts, but with the car we had today, we did everything we could, we timed everything well, but we didn’t quite have the same pace as the guys in front of us. Strategy wise, everything was much better today. In the three-lap shoot out at the end we managed to time our runs very well and gained a couple more spots and secure a top ten finish for us. Looking overall, it feels good after this weekend to have two consistent finishes and hopefully it sets us up going into the rest of the season.”

Robb Forced to End Race Early at Iowa Speedway

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Newton, IA (Sunday, July 23, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb saw his race end earlier than anticipated after an issue with a pit stop caused him to lose a wheel upon exiting pit lane. The issue consequently put an end to his day at Iowa Speedway in the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade.

Started: 26th

Finished: 28th

Prior to the pit lane issue, Robb was running consistent race laps.

After falling to 28th at the start, the rookie was making his way forward.

He was running 26th when he entered pit lane for his third stop on Lap 151.

Due to the loss of a wheel following their stop, the #51 car was forced to retire from the race.

Next up: the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, August 12, 2023, on NBC at Noon ET.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Well, that was a bad end to the weekend here at Iowa Speedway. The 51 Biohaven car had decent pace in the race but a couple of mistakes in pit lane cost us. We lost a left rear wheel after our third pit stop and that put an end to our race. We have a lot to work on and we’ll do that moving forward and hope that we can get some good results in the future.”