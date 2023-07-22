Arrow McLaren 2023 Iowa Speedway Practice Report

Iowa Speedway

Practice date: Friday, July 21

Round: 11/17 & 12/17

Total laps:

Race 1 : 250 Laps

: 250 Laps Race 2: 250 Laps

Total race distance:

Race 1 : 223.5 miles/359.69 km

: 223.5 miles/359.69 km Race 2: 223.5 miles/359.69 km

Length: 0.88 miles/1.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Qualifying: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT Race 1: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT Race 2: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT & Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 5th, 175.470 mph

Total Laps: 101

“It’s just tough to read after one session on this track. Around here, five laps difference on your tires versus somebody else’s tires is really a world of difference. So, it’s super easy to spook yourself and feel like you’re not as strong as what you actually are, or you can get a misread and be like, “I’m a hero!” and then you’re not. I think tomorrow will be an opportunity to learn more about what everybody’s got to work with for Race 2. We don’t have more time to really work on the car. It’s just qualifying and then race that qualifying car. I think it will be a tire degradation game, just like it always is. Putting 60 laps on a set will be a pretty tall order.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 14th, 173.072 mph

Total Laps: 103

”It was a whirlwind session, trying to figure out this short-oval car for the first time. We started out struggling a little bit, but by the end, I ended up pretty happy with the car. It’s going to be difficult tomorrow to guesstimate what you’ll be able to get away with the early qualifying session, but it’s the same for everyone and we’ll make the most of it.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 26th, 168.526 mph

Total Laps: 93

”We first had some issues with the radio. Then, we seemed kind of lost on the setup to start with, so we tried to steer it back in the right direction. The car was a bit better in the end. It seemed okay on the long runs, but we’re struggling a bit on one-lap pace. We have quite a lot of things to think of overnight.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“It was a busy session as it always is at short ovals. The laps come around fast. I think we’re feeling pretty good. We’ve got a bit to learn from teammates here, but there’s no reason why we can’t be competitive come tomorrow. “