Arrow McLaren 2023 Iowa Speedway Doubleheader Race Preview

#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Iowa Speedway

Race dates: Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23

Rounds: 11/17 & 12/17

Total laps:

Race 1 : 250 Laps

: 250 Laps Race 2: 250 Laps

Total race distance:

Race 1 : 223.5 miles/359.69 km

: 223.5 miles/359.69 km Race 2: 223.5 miles/359.69 km

Length: 0.88 miles/1.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT Race 1: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT Race 2: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. CT & Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 5th, 274 points

Average Starting Position: 6.7

Average Finishing Position: 9.6

Best Starting Position: P2, Grand Prix of Road America

Best Finishing Position: P2, 3x, most recent at GMR Grand Prix

Career in Iowa:

Total Starts: 4

Best Starting Position: P4, 2022 (Race 1)

Best Finishing Position: P1, 2022 (Race 2)

2022 Result: P2 & P1

“We’re going back to the cornfields. It’s a track with some of the best racing you’ll ever see. More than that, it’s a very unique place we race at and very different than any other track on the calendar. I always look forward to going to Iowa.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 12th, 183 points

Average Starting Position: 7.2

Average Finishing Position: 15.1

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career in Iowa:

Total Starts: 5

Best Starting Position: P7, 2020 (Race 1)

Best Finishing Position: P7, 2022 (Race 2)

2022 Result: P26 & P7

”Iowa is becoming a highlight of the season. As a team, we have many reasons to look forward to it after havng a very successful weekend here last year. It will be one of the most important weekends of the year as it’s a doubleheader, so we are very focused on maximizing our performance.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 10th, 230 points

Average Starting Position: 11.0

Average Finishing Position: 10.5

Best Starting Position: P3, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career in Iowa:

Total Starts: 8

Best Starting Position: P5, 2x, most recent in 2020 (Race 1)

Best Finishing Position: P6, 3x, most recent in 2020 (Race 1)

2022 Result: P13 & P18

”As we gear up for the doubleheader at Iowa, I feel both excited and focused. It’s always great to get back to the track immediately after a rough weekend. Iowa is one of the most challenging tracks that we go to, but the team has some amazing pedigree there and I can’t wait to drive our short oval package for the first time. On top of that, the support of Hy-Vee is incredible and the energy of the fans fuels us. We’ll be pushing hard to put on a great show for them. I can’t wait to get there and get started and maybe see some cool concerts along the way.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Iowa has been a successful stomping ground for our team in recent years, and our oval package has been strong all year. So this weekend is about doing the basics right, not overthinking it, and enjoying being a part of the best short oval racing in the world.”