CGR Opens Honda Indy Toronto Race Weekend, Seeks Fourth Consecutive Win

Chip Ganassi Racing turned their first laps on the Streets of Toronto today in the opening one-hour and 15-minute practice session.

Marcus Ericsson and the No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz team produced the fastest lap among the four CGR Hondas (1:00.9940), which was the sixth-fastest overall time and just 0.1865 seconds away from the top lap time.

Scott Dixon’s No. 9 PNC Bank Honda (1:01.2794) and Alex Palou’s No. 10 Journie Rewards Honda (1:01.3233) also finished among the top-12 fastest laps. Marcus Armstrong logged 34 total laps, the third-most of any driver in the session, in his first action on the Toronto street circuit (P22; 1:02.5015).

The team combined for 107 laps as they continue their work on optimizing the car set-up ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session and Sunday’s 85-lap race.

Up next : Honda Indy Toronto will continue Saturday with Practice 2 from 10:35 to 11:35 a.m. ET and Qualifying from 2:50 to 4:20 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the coverage on Peacock.

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“It’s good to be back in Toronto. This track is a typical street course here in INDYCAR. It is bumpy with different surfaces between concrete and asphalt. So, it’s a big challenge, but a challenge that I love. I personally love these types of tracks. It’s hard for drivers and teams to get it right, but I enjoy it. It was a good first session, we went through our program and I felt like the car was in the zone. We’ll keep working on that for the rest of the weekend and we’ll be right in the mix.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“It was a bit messy today. We had loads of traffic, which is typical of these street tracks, but it’s just hard to get a decent line with so many cars out there. I think the No. 9 PNC Bank car has plenty of speed, now we just need to piece it together.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 Journie Rewards Honda

“It’s good to be back. There are a few changes on the track and it’s very bumpy with new pavement here and there, but still the same character. We got a lot of laps in, but had some issues at the end with a cut tire, so we couldn’t get all the laps that we wanted. But, we have lots of information and the car was fast, so I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“It’s my first time racing here in Toronto and the Honda felt great. The track was a bit bumpy and I didn’t get a good lap in but we’ll review today and then get after it tomorrow.”