Arrow McLaren 2023 Honda Indy Toronto Race Preview

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Race date: Sunday, July 16

Round: 10/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 151.81 miles/244.31 km

Length: 1.79 miles/2.87 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET Practice 2: Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET

Saturday, 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. ET

Saturday, 2:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. ET Warm Up: Sunday, 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 1:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 5th, 250 points

Average Starting Position: 7.1

Average Finishing Position: 9.8

Best Starting Position: P3, 2x, most recent at Grand Prix of Road America

Best Finishing Position: P2, 3x, most recent at GMR Grand Prix

Career in Toronto:

Total Starts: 1

Best Starting Position: P11, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P15, 2022

2022 Result: P11

“We’re back to street racing, so I expect it to be a fight just like every other street course that we go to. Anything can happen. I always look forward to going to Toronto; it’s a nice city with a great atmosphere, and we have awesome Canadian fans.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 13th, 163 points

Average Starting Position: 7.4

Average Finishing Position: 15.7

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, Detroit Grand Prix

Career in Toronto:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P3, 2019

Best Finishing Position: P3, 2022

2022 Result: P3

”It’s good to be back in my favorite city in the world. I love Toronto, and I love the track there. I’ve had some of my best career highlights there, including my first podium finish with the team last year, so I’m excited to return.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 8th, 216 points

Average Starting Position: 9.3

Average Finishing Position: 9.9

Best Starting Position: P3, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career in Toronto:

Total Starts: 5

Best Starting Position: P4, 2x, most recent in 2022

Best Finishing Position: P2, 2017

2022 Result: P23

”First and foremost, I’m really excited to be back here in Toronto for the race. This city always brings an amazing crowd and energy that fuels all of us at the track. The street course in Toronto is tight and technical, but that’s exactly what makes it so challenging and rewarding. We’ve had great pace on street courses this year, and we need to continue that trend to gain back the couple spots we’ve lost in the championship over the past two events.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Toronto is a special event, not only for me with it being run on the streets in my hometown but also for the Canadian team members we have, including part-owner Ric Peterson. I remember riding my bike over to this track when the thought of making a living in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was just a dream. Now to be here ready to fight for the pole and the win is “pinch-me” stuff. The Canadian winters serve up some bumpy roads that keep our damper experts busy, and the long blast down the Lakeshore serves up some great racing. Let’s go have some fun.”