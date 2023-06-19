Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Sunday, June 18, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) finished 22nd on Sunday at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

Sting Ray Robb Finishes 22nd at Road America

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Started: 25th

Finished: 22nd

Robb ran competitive lap times throughout the 55-lap race, moving forward from his 25th place on the starting grid.

He took advantage of a full course caution at the start of the race to make his first pit stop on Lap 2 in order to switch to the primary Firestone tire.

The rookie continued to run in 24th following the restart and pit once again from that position on Lap 12.

He was running 21st at the Lap 16 restart.

Robb was still running 21st when he entered pit lane on lap 41 for what would be his final stop.

The rookie was running 24th following his stop but gained a couple of positions to take the checkered flag in 22nd.

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be back in action June 30 to July 2 for the Honda Indy 200.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“That was an exciting race. We moved forward a little bit. We got lucky with the yellows. It was quite chaotic out there today. It raced a little differently than it has in the past. Part of that is due to the new surface and part of that is just the way this track is. Good job to the team. We had some good pace this weekend. We moved forward and learned a lot the last few days. I’d like to also thank Goodheart for their support these last two weekends.”

Early Race Exit for Malukas

at Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Sunday, June 18, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) was running strong at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America but an unknown engine issue put an early end to his race on Sunday.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Started: 13th

Finished 27th

Having fallen a few places at the start of the 55-lap event, Malukas took advantage of an early caution period to make his first stop on Lap 2.

While he took the Lap 4 restart in 26th place, the second-year driver then made his way up the field.

Malukas was running 22nd when he made his second pit stop on Lap 12 and he continued to make progress as moved all the way into 14th on Lap 21.

Unfortunately for the driver of the #18 HMD entry, an unknown engine issue put a sudden end to his progress on Lap 25.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

The Dale Coyne Racing with HMD team will be back on track June 30 to July 2 for the Honda Indy 200.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“It’s frustrating. We ran competitively this weekend, and we were moving up the field today and things were looking good for the #18 HMD team. But then, I’m not sure what happened, I started having issues and unfortunately that put an end to our race way too early. It’s not what we wanted. At least we can take some positives out of this weekend as we had good pace and found some of our form from last season.”