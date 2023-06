By Patrick Stephan Welcome to Sunday/Father’s Day/Race Day at Road America. The Sonsio Grand Prix will go green at 12:30 Central Time, but already this morning we’ve had the USF Pro 2000, and now the NTT INDYCAR Series final warm-up. Like every other session/race for every series, that USF Pro session was messy. Tony DiZinno…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.