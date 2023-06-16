All four Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas ran in the top-10 of Practice 1 to open the Grand Prix at Road America race weekend.

INDYCAR points leader Alex Palou recorded the top mark for CGR, placing P3 with a fastest lap time of 1:41.9486, which was less than two tenths of a second away from the leader.

Scott Dixon was close behind in P4 (1:41.9544), while Marcus Ericsson and Marcus Armstrong also ran among the top-10 fastest lap times of the day in P6 (1:42.0426) and P10 (1:42.2146).

Building on his recent test at the Wisconsin road course, Armstrong continued to accumulate track time with 21 laps throughout the practice, the third-most among all drivers.

Up next: On Saturday, CGR will participate in Practice 2 from 10:55 – 11:55 a.m. ET and then Qualifying at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“Practice 1 done here at Road America with the new pavement. It was really fast compared to the last couple of years. It’s my favorite road course of the year and hopefully we can keep it up and have a good race on Sunday.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Women in Motorsports Honda“It was an interesting session, especially coming back here on the new pavement. The balance was tricky and it was tough to get a good lap together. You needed to get some momentum going. But it was fun to be back here and it will definitely be an interesting weekend.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“It’s nice to be back at Road America, always one of my favorites. It was very interesting today with the new surface. There was a big difference in what we had last year and it was a big challenge. But I really enjoyed it and there was a lot of grip. I think we had a good session. We went through a couple of changes and got to try the alternate tires there at the end. We have some good data to look through tonight and we should be in the mix tomorrow.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“I thought it was a good session. The car felt even better than last week at the rookie test. I think we’re in a good spot to do a good job this weekend.”