TEAM UPDATE 06 \\ 14

SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA_RACE_PREVIEW

Playing the long game: JHR drivers set for Road America battle

Juncos Hollinger Racing will return to competitive action at Road America’s Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend (June 16-18), the eighth round of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Following a two-week break from racing, Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino will take on Road America’s undulating and newly-resurfaced 14-turn permanent road course, which features a four-mile lap – the longest of the entire season – and is set within 640 acres of picturesque parkland in Wisconsin.

This will be the team’s third road course event of 2023 and both drivers will be able to draw on their previous experiences at Alabama and Indianapolis to help navigate Sunday’s 55-lap race that totals 220 competitive miles.

Agustín will hope to continue his good form this weekend after surging up the field to secure a P14 finish in Detroit last time out. The Argentine rookie has not raced at Road America before, but team-mate Callum will be able to provide valuable insight after racing to a solid P11 finish at last season’s

corresponding race.

77 \ CALLUM ILOTT

“We had a test at Road America last week, which was very productive. We showed good speed, especially on the new track surface. It’s a track which suited our car quite well last year, and so far continues to do the same.

“We are hoping for a good result this weekend to continue how we performed on the road courses last year. I’m pretty excited to be back, as it’s a great track for racing. It’s a long circuit and has a lot of history to it.”

78 \ AGUSTIN CANAPINO

“We have Road America up next, which is one of the best tracks of the season. We come from a really good result in Detroit, so we want to continue our improvement. We will try to battle for a good result and points this weekend. Road America will be a really good opportunity for me to gain further experience as the season progresses.”

TP \ RICARDO JUNCOS

“I’m looking forward to a great event at Road America this weekend. It’s one of the greatest race tracks in the United States, as it’s long and very traditional. This time, we have brand-new asphalt, and they have done a great job at resurfacing the whole track.

“We were able to test both of our cars last week, and the track is already super fast compared to the lap times recorded in previous races there. We are moving forward as a team and already have good experience of the track. I’m looking forward to continuing our development.

“We are also looking to have a good race with our INDY NXT drivers. We’re coming from a win with Matteo at our last road course, in Indianapolis, so I’m excited to see what we can achieve this weekend.”