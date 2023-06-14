Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

1 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 18

USA Network

IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

Manufacturer Competition

Honda continues leading the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship, with four victories and six poles in the first seven races this season. Honda comes to Road America with a 22-point advantage (575-553) over rival Chevrolet. Honda is seeking its fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in the last six years in 2023.

Honda drivers come to Road America ranked first, second and fourth in the INDYCAR Drivers’ Championship points standings. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou leads the title fight with 273 points; while teammate Marcus Ericsson is second with 222 points. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon is fourth in his Chip Ganassi Honda, with 194 points.

Palou has two race wins this season. The Spaniard dominated the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis in May and came out on top of a fierce battle on the streets of the Detroit Grand Prix two weeks ago. Palou also qualified on the pole for the Indianapolis 500, finishing fourth; and has four additional top-five results this season.

Ericsson comes to Elkhart Lake with a win at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; and five more top-10 results in the first seven races this season, including an extremely close second-place run in the Indianapolis 500.

Honda at Road America

Honda Indy car drivers have scored eight victories at Road America, most recently in 2021, won by that season’s eventual series champion, Alex Palou, in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

In 2020, Honda drivers scored a clean sweep of both rounds of a doubleheader race weekend. Scott Dixon won Saturday’s opening race en route to his sixth drivers’ title; with his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist claiming the victory.

In 2019, Alexander Rossi dominated at Road America leading 54 of the 55 laps for a

crushing, 28-second margin of victory in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Dixon provided his own master class in race craft in 2017, taking charge midway through the 220-mile contest and fending off all challengers to claim the win.

Alex Zanardi recorded Honda’s first Road America Indy car win in 1997, on the way to his first of two consecutive Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) titles.

Dario Franchitti scored the first Indy car victory of his illustrious career at Road America in 1998, heading Zanardi home to a 1-2 finish for Honda, with Franchitti’s future teammate, Tony Kanaan, finishing fourth.

Honda’s most thrilling Indy car win at Road America came in 2000, as Paul Tracy charged from last to first after a mechanical issue forced him to re-start his engine on the opening lap of the race, dropping him to the rear of the starting field.

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday's Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America starts at 1 p.m. ET on the USA television network. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

