Honda Rules in the Motor City – Palou Wins Detroit Grand Prix

Alex Palou scores his second win in three races; extends his championship points lead

Honda increases edge in Manufacturers’ Championship

Chip Ganassi Racing places all four Honda entries in the top 10

DETROIT, MI (June 4, 2023) – It was Honda power ruling the day in Detroit, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou scoring his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in three races and extending his championship lead to 51 points Sunday at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Palou now holds more than a full-race win’s-worth of points over his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson; and extends Honda’s Manufacturers’ title lead to 22 points over rival Chevrolet.



Other Honda Cars finishing in the top-10 today included Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Scott Dixon, fourth; Marcus Armstrong, eighth; and Ericsson, ninth—as well as Kyle Kirkwood for Andretti Autosport.

Kirkwood made an incredible recovery drive to sixth after being hit in the rear on lap one and losing his rear wing. He would restart 26th after the incident, and moved up 20 positions in the 100-lap event to cross the line sixth.

Detroit Grand Prix Honda Race Results

1 st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 8 th Marcus Armstrong- R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong- Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 th Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 nd Sting Ray Robb -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 23 rd David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Did not finish [contact]

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Did not finish [contact] 24 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda Did not finish [contact]

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda Did not finish [contact] 25th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda Did not finish [contact]

R – Rookie

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship (unofficial, after 7 of 17 rounds)

Honda 575 points

Chevrolet 553 points

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship Standings (unofficial, after 7 of 17 rounds)

1. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 273 points

2. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -51

3. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske -70

4. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda -79

2. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren -82

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) race winner, his second win of 2023; maintains his lead in the Drivers’ Championship points standings after seven of 17 races: “The #10 Ridgeline Lubricants car was on point today. Honda gave us everything we needed today in fuel mileage and all the power. I am super proud of the job we did. It was tricky at the end with those tires, I couldn’t really get them up to temperature. We had a [gearbox] issue that was probably my fault, but I am proud that we got it back and got another win this year! It’s still too early [to think about the championship]. We’ll keep focused on the next few races—there’s a few that I really love coming. We’ll keep on pushing!”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished fourth: “A bit of a frustrating day, because we should’ve finished first or second. The car was really fast; the Honda fuel mileage was super easy to get and the driveability was great. I think we had a lot more pace than the two cars finishing just ahead of us. I should’ve used more OT (overtake) after the last pit stop to get past Will [Power].”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Autosport Honda) finished sixth after recovering from opening-lap contact: “It was a fantastic comeback for the #27 Autonation Honda and our crew. We crushed it when it mattered. We were all the way back in 26th after getting hit in an incident that wasn’t our fault. So we dealt with damage the entire race, but we still had a really fast race car, and fast pit stops. We were one of the fastest cars out there. So it was a good day all-in-all, based on how we came back to P6 at the end.”

Wayne Gross (Manager of Trackside Services, Honda Performance Development) on today’s Honda victory at the Detroit Grand Prix: “A really good day for Honda and HPD. Winning from the pole, our sixth in seven races, and our fourth win of the year, and leading both the Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ points. Congratulations to Alex Palou and the entire CGR organization; and thanks to everyone at HPD. It’s been a long and hard few weeks, coming off the back of Indianapolis and here in Detroit. So it will be good to have a bit of a breather next weekend!”

Fast Facts

Honda continues to lead the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship, with four victories and six poles in the first seven races this season. Honda currently has an unofficial 22-point advantage (575-553) over rival Chevrolet. The company is seeking its fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in

the last six years in 2023.

Honda drivers leave Detroit ranked first, second and fourth in the INDYCAR Drivers’ Championship points standings. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou leads the title fight with 273 points; followed by teammates Marcus Ericsson is second with 221 points and Scott Dixon fourth with 194.

Honda drivers and teams now have won seven of the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES events run in Detroit.

Next

After four consecutive weekends of action, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES now takes a one-week break before resuming at the National Park of Speed, Wisconsin’s Road America, for the June 16-18 Sonsio Grand Prix.

Honda Racing social media content and video links can be found on:

Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd)

TikTok (www.tiktok.com/hondaracing_hpd)

Twitter (www.twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD)

Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV)