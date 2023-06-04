Detroit, MI (Saturday, June 3, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) qualified 21st and 26th, respectively for Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix. Details for both drivers are below.

Eleventh Row Start for Malukas in Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, MI (Saturday, June 3, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) qualified 21st for tomorrow’s Detroit Grand Prix.

Starting: 21st

Malukas went out in Group 1 for the first round of qualifying.

He registered a fast lap of 1:03.7216 on the primary Firestone tire during his first outing in the 10-minute session which initially placed him sixth in his group.

The sophomore driver entered pit lane following his third lap for a fresh set of alternate Firestone tires.

Malukas improved his lap time to 1:03. 2126 on his final lap around the 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit.

While his time initially placed him ninth in group, he found himself 11th in his group and 21st on the starting grid when all cars had taken the checkered flag.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

In 2022, Malukas started 6th and finished 11th at the Detroit Grand Prix which took place on the street circuit on Belle Isle.

The 2023 Detroit Grand Prix goes green at 3:30pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 3pm ET.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We struggled in practice yesterday with our #18 HMD Honda, but we were able to make some improvements heading into this morning’s practice session. We were optimistic going into qualifying this afternoon, but I think we would’ve needed one more lap to be able to put in a better lap time and move up the grid. It will be a long race tomorrow, but anything can happen.”

Rookie Robb to Start from 13th Row in Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, MI (Saturday, June 3, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) placed 26th on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race.

Starting: 26th