By Steve Wittich

When the first INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying session started, the ambient temperature was 91F, and the track temperature was 113.2F.

With only eight minutes to set a quick lap, the 19 drivers quickly got out on the 1.645-mile, 9-turn, downtown Detroit street circuit, with Cape Motorsports rookie Enaam Ahmed leading the train of cars off pit road.

Danial Frost (HMD Motorsports w/Dale Coyne Racing) and James Roe (Andretti Autosport) committed a pit lane usage offense for crossing over the blue line dividing the two halves of the pit road, serving drive-thru penalties.

Rasmus Lindh, in the No. 76 from the Juncos Hollinger Racing stable, went long in Turn 4 on his first hot lap, earning a penalty for causing a local yellow.

After three laps, at the halfway point of the qualifying session, Foster, Siegel, Frost, McElrea and Green were the top five.

Late in the session, Danial Frost, Christian Bogle and Toby Sowery were all on the pit lane getting repairs to damaged suspension after tapping a wall.

Race control announced that an incident between Rasmussen and Nannini was under review. They determined that the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver interfered with the points leader. That cost him his fastest lap, dropping him from third to 16th in that session.

Over the last two minutes of qualifying, Green, McElrea, Foster, Gold and finally, Foster traded the provisional pole, with the reigning USF Pro 2000 champion grabbing his second pole of the young INDY NXT by Firestone season.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying #1 Unofficial Results

RANKCAR NO.NAMETEAMFAST LAPDIFF.
126Louis FosterAndretti Autosport1:06.9468——
227Hunter McElreaAndretti Autosport1:07.59260.6458
310Reece GoldHMD Motorsports1:07.97411.0273
439Nolan SiegelHMD Motorsports1:08.07951.1327
56Christian RasmussenHMD Motorsports1:08.09151.1447
676Rasmus LindhJuncos Hollinger Racing1:08.11751.1707
73Josh GreenHMD Motorsports1:08.18491.2381
898Jagger JonesCape Motorsports1:08.20001.2532
921Kyffin SimpsonHMD Motorsports1:08.27001.3232
1051Jacob AbelAbel Motorsports1:08.31311.3663
1147Enaam AhmedCape Motorsports1:08.42811.4813
1257Colin KaminskyAbel Motorsports1:08.49101.5442
1329James RoeAndretti Autosport1:08.52511.5783
1499Ernie Francis Jr.HMD Motorsports1:08.68601.7392
1528Jamie ChadwickAndretti Autosport1:08.99082.0440
1675Matteo NanniniJuncos Hollinger Racing1:07.91472.2445
1768Danial FrostHMD Motorsports1:09.41412.4673
187Christian BogleHMD Motorsports1:10.72533.7785
1914Toby SoweryHMD Motorsports1:12.77765.8308

After a ten-minute break, the same 19 drivers, including those that needed repairs, filed out of the pit road and onto the track, with the ambient temperature of 91F and the temperature of the asphalt 110F.

This time, Jacob Abel served a drive-thru after going across the blue line dividing the pit road.

At the three-minute mark of the second qualifying session, Nannini, a winner on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, slapped the wall at the exit of Turn 7, continuing but eventually coming to a stop near the end of the session and only going 18th quick.

With three minutes remaining, the top five were Nolan Siegel, Kyffin Simpson, Danial Frost, Christian Rasmussen and Rasmus Lindh.

Race #1 pole sitter Foster had just gone third quick when he made significant contact with the left rear of his No. 26 at the exit of Turn 9, bending the toe-link but continuing.

Over the last minute of qualifying McElrea, Gold, and, surprisingly, Foster all went quicker, with the Andretti Autosport rookie grabbing his second straight pole.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying #2 Unofficial Results

RANKCAR NO.NAMETEAMFAST LAPDIFF.
126Louis FosterAndretti Autosport1:06.8374——
26Christian RasmussenHMD Motorsports1:07.02800.1906
339Nolan SiegelHMD Motorsports1:07.05570.2183
410Reece GoldHMD Motorsports1:07.12250.2851
527Hunter McElreaAndretti Autosport1:07.35390.5165
699Ernie Francis Jr.HMD Motorsports1:07.56760.7302
757Colin KaminskyAbel Motorsports1:07.61850.7811
868Danial FrostHMD Motorsports1:07.64740.8100
951Jacob AbelAbel Motorsports1:07.66530.8279
1047Enaam AhmedCape Motorsports1:07.71170.8743
1129James RoeAndretti Autosport1:07.84411.0067
1276Rasmus LindhJuncos Hollinger Racing1:07.87701.0396
1314Toby SoweryHMD Motorsports1:07.90211.0647
1428Jamie ChadwickAndretti Autosport1:08.06751.2301
1598Jagger JonesCape Motorsports1:08.31181.4744
163Josh GreenHMD Motorsports1:08.60011.7627
177Christian BogleHMD Motorsports1:08.61701.7796
1875Matteo NanniniJuncos Hollinger Racing1:08.82091.9835
1921Kyffin SimpsonHMD Motorsports1:09.95643.1190