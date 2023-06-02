By Steve Wittich

When the first INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying session started, the ambient temperature was 91F, and the track temperature was 113.2F.

With only eight minutes to set a quick lap, the 19 drivers quickly got out on the 1.645-mile, 9-turn, downtown Detroit street circuit, with Cape Motorsports rookie Enaam Ahmed leading the train of cars off pit road.

Danial Frost (HMD Motorsports w/Dale Coyne Racing) and James Roe (Andretti Autosport) committed a pit lane usage offense for crossing over the blue line dividing the two halves of the pit road, serving drive-thru penalties.

Rasmus Lindh, in the No. 76 from the Juncos Hollinger Racing stable, went long in Turn 4 on his first hot lap, earning a penalty for causing a local yellow.

After three laps, at the halfway point of the qualifying session, Foster, Siegel, Frost, McElrea and Green were the top five.

Late in the session, Danial Frost, Christian Bogle and Toby Sowery were all on the pit lane getting repairs to damaged suspension after tapping a wall.

Race control announced that an incident between Rasmussen and Nannini was under review. They determined that the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver interfered with the points leader. That cost him his fastest lap, dropping him from third to 16th in that session.

Over the last two minutes of qualifying, Green, McElrea, Foster, Gold and finally, Foster traded the provisional pole, with the reigning USF Pro 2000 champion grabbing his second pole of the young INDY NXT by Firestone season.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying #1 Unofficial Results

RANK CAR NO. NAME TEAM FAST LAP DIFF. 1 26 Louis Foster Andretti Autosport 1:06.9468 —— 2 27 Hunter McElrea Andretti Autosport 1:07.5926 0.6458 3 10 Reece Gold HMD Motorsports 1:07.9741 1.0273 4 39 Nolan Siegel HMD Motorsports 1:08.0795 1.1327 5 6 Christian Rasmussen HMD Motorsports 1:08.0915 1.1447 6 76 Rasmus Lindh Juncos Hollinger Racing 1:08.1175 1.1707 7 3 Josh Green HMD Motorsports 1:08.1849 1.2381 8 98 Jagger Jones Cape Motorsports 1:08.2000 1.2532 9 21 Kyffin Simpson HMD Motorsports 1:08.2700 1.3232 10 51 Jacob Abel Abel Motorsports 1:08.3131 1.3663 11 47 Enaam Ahmed Cape Motorsports 1:08.4281 1.4813 12 57 Colin Kaminsky Abel Motorsports 1:08.4910 1.5442 13 29 James Roe Andretti Autosport 1:08.5251 1.5783 14 99 Ernie Francis Jr. HMD Motorsports 1:08.6860 1.7392 15 28 Jamie Chadwick Andretti Autosport 1:08.9908 2.0440 16 75 Matteo Nannini Juncos Hollinger Racing 1:07.9147 2.2445 17 68 Danial Frost HMD Motorsports 1:09.4141 2.4673 18 7 Christian Bogle HMD Motorsports 1:10.7253 3.7785 19 14 Toby Sowery HMD Motorsports 1:12.7776 5.8308

After a ten-minute break, the same 19 drivers, including those that needed repairs, filed out of the pit road and onto the track, with the ambient temperature of 91F and the temperature of the asphalt 110F.

This time, Jacob Abel served a drive-thru after going across the blue line dividing the pit road.

At the three-minute mark of the second qualifying session, Nannini, a winner on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, slapped the wall at the exit of Turn 7, continuing but eventually coming to a stop near the end of the session and only going 18th quick.

With three minutes remaining, the top five were Nolan Siegel, Kyffin Simpson, Danial Frost, Christian Rasmussen and Rasmus Lindh.

Race #1 pole sitter Foster had just gone third quick when he made significant contact with the left rear of his No. 26 at the exit of Turn 9, bending the toe-link but continuing.

Over the last minute of qualifying McElrea, Gold, and, surprisingly, Foster all went quicker, with the Andretti Autosport rookie grabbing his second straight pole.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying #2 Unofficial Results