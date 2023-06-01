Detroit, MI (Thursday, June 1, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing is pleased to announce that the Goodheart Animal Health Centers have extended their partnership of the Sting Ray Robb driven #51 Biohaven entry for both the Detroit Grand Prix and the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

The Goodheart Animal Health Centers logo first appeared on the team’s #51 Biohaven entry during the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The Indianapolis 500 partnership with Sting Ray proved to be a huge success with enormous media exposure and an overwhelming amount of positive support. We are pleased to extend this partnership with the team and look forward to the upcoming events,” stated Alexander Robb, Partner, Goodheart Animal Health Centers. “We are all so proud of his driving and representing the Goodheart brand. It is indeed a great honor to be part of his sponsorship group.”

“Continuing the Goodheart Animal Health Center partnership with Sting Ray is a tribute to the depth of this relationship, stated Pieter Rossi, (Sting Ray Robb Management). No matter what people find interest in, everyone loves animals and promoting Goodheart’s excellence in service and animal care through IndyCar is ideal and testament to the sport. We are building upon this race by race.”

Sting Ray Robb will be back in action this weekend, June 2 – 4, on the streets of Detroit as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to the downtown core of Detroit for its seventh round of the 2023 season. The Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America takes place later this month from June 16 to 18, 2023.