Source: Team PR

HARVEY AND LUNDGAARD FINISHED 18TH AND 19TH IN THE INDY 500 AFTER THREE RED-FLAG STOPPAGES; LEGGE RETIRED IN 33RD AFTER DAMAGE FROM CONTACT IN THE PITS



JACK HARVEY, No. 30 PeopleReady Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think some really weird things happened in the race with tire blistering and we really haven’t suffered from that. I don’t know where that came from frankly because I thought our first stint was actually playing out quite well. We were plus five, had just gotten ahead of Christian and it was going well, and as soon as I started pushing after that, the tires just couldn’t hold it. So, it was an unusual day. Doing the 500 is a privilege so I’m not going to forget it but it’s a race weekend that I’m ready to move on from. I’m ready to go to Detroit and try to have a great result for myself, the team, PeopleReady, and Kustom Entertainment. We just want to get good results.”

FAST FACTS: Made his seventh start in the Indy 500 from 32nd place after qualifying 33rd. His best start in the Indy 500 is 20th, two times (2020-2021) and best finish is ninth (2020). His highest overall series start is second place and he has accomplished the feat three times, including here (2020 – IMS road course, Road America Race 2; 2021 – St. Pete). The IMS road course is also the site of his highest series finish of third place in 2019. He dropped one position in the point standings to 22nd with 65 points.

KATHERINE LEGGE, No. 44 Hendrickson Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The first stint, I was just riding around basically trying to figure out how to get a run because it was the first proper time I’ve ridden around in traffic. So, I was just getting comfortable, and I was feeling like we were okay. I was trying to chase under steer and ended up going too far and then the tires went away so I ended up in over steer. I was just figuring all of the things out. I came in for the stop, which is the part I was worried about because I hadn’t practiced stops at any time because we had other things to deal with. So, I was concerned about coming into pit lane and stopping in the box. I wasn’t really concerned about the launch, and I ended up just overcooking the launch and barely touched the wall but it did race-ending damage, unfortunately. I feel horrible for the guys. I feel massively grateful to the Hendrickson Honda crew for the opportunity and to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. They worked so hard, and I just feel horrible. It’s been a hell of a month.”

FAST FACTS: Lost control of her race car leaving her pit after the first stop and made brief contact with the pit wall which led to another stop to replace her flat-spotted tires. The handling of the car was not right so the team elected to pit again to replace the front left toe link and subsequently took the car to the garage to ensure it was safe to return to the track. It was ruled that too much time would be needed to repair the damage and the entry was ultimately retired from the event… Made her third Indy 500 start from 30th place after having competed here in the race in 2012 and 2013, where she finished 22nd and 26th, respectively. Legge drove an Indy car for the first time since 2013 at a test at Texas Motor Speedway on April 3 and has spent a lot of time at the team’s shop preparing for the event.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It was a long race, it reminded me a bit of last year’s. I started and finished around the same area. I think we were a little unlucky on the first yellow and think we should’ve pitted on that lap that Callum pitted. He circled to the front and we tried that later in the race and that didn’t work out. We had a broken front wing and it actually didn’t make a difference when we changed it. We just lost a lap for no reason at that point.”

FAST FACTS: Lundgaard made his second start in the Indy 500 in 2023 from 30th place after qualifying for the race in 31st position. He started 31st and finished 18th last year while becoming the first Dane driver in the race… His highest series start is POLE in the previous race here and his highest finish is second in Race 2 at the IMS road course in 2022… He dropped two positions in the point standings to 11th place with 122.

NEXT UP: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be Sunday, June 4. Coverage beings on NBC at 3 PM ET Sunday.