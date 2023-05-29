Source: Team PR

Chip Ganassi Racing combined to lead 68 laps at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, where Marcus Ericsson fought hard to defend a lead amongst multiple red flag cautions in the closing moments of the race before finishing with a P2 result. All four CGR cars finished among the top seven in the historic race.

The team wraps up the Month of May with Alex Palou and the No. 10 team leading the series championship with 219 points, while Marcus Ericsson and the No. 8 team sit second with 199 points. Scott Dixon and the No. 9 crew also remain in striking distance with the fifth-most points (162) in the series.

Three red flags came out over the final 15 laps of the race, where the field was forced to come to a halt in the pits before the ensuing restarts transpired. Ericsson consistently fought for the race lead throughout those final 15 laps and was the race frontrunner heading into the final one-lap shootout to decide the winner.

Ericsson contended until the very last second, evidenced by the fourth-narrowest margin of victory in the history of the race.

Across the 500-mile race, Alex Palou led 36 laps, while Ericsson led 30 laps and Takuma Sato led two.

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“First, congrats to Josef on the win. I’m very happy with our performance. I think we had an awesome race. We had a great car, great strategy, great pit stops and restarts. I had a lot of fun out there. I think it was a tough way to end the race; I don’t really agree with how we did that. I don’t think it was a fair way to end the race, but I am proud of our effort.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“It was a tough day. There’s nothing that we could have done differently there on pit lane. We had a really fast car, as you saw, and from that point we just switched our minds. Starting from 30th again and we had to start the race from scratch. We tried to make the most of it, but was lacking a bit with the restarts there that could have allowed me to push forward. But, we went from 30th to fourth and still could have done a bit more. This is a tough place. We’ll keep knocking on that door.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“It was kind of a frustrating day. We had that first set of tires that just went out of balance so badly. The car got massively loose, and we adjusted for that, but it also made the car a bit weird with a clutch alarm that we had to figure out. We worked on the balance to regroup after that, but it was just a very tough day.”

Takuma Sato

No. 11 Deloitte Honda

“It was a tough race. We had to fight back in the middle stages there where we couldn’t get up into the front group. Marcus did a fantastic job for the last part of the race. It was really, really close and we were all pulling for him. For us, we fought hard and I’m really proud of the entire No. 11 team. Thank you very much for all your support.”