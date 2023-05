“March Madness” in the NCAA basketball comprises a “Sweet 16” level of contenders. The NTT INDYCAR Series now has its own 16-team bracket in Friday’s Pit Stop Challenge as part of Carb Day festivities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Teams vied for more than $100,000 total with the winner and his/her crew taking home $50,000….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.