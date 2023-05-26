Chip Ganassi Racing finished the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 ranking 1-2 on the timing sheets. Takuma Sato clocked a fastest lap of 227.855 mph in the No. 11 Deloitte Honda, the top mark among the field.

Scott Dixon posted the second-fastest average speed on lap 11 of 83 at 227.285 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda. Pole sitter Alex Palou flashed superb pace again, recording the fourth-fastest mark (226.945 mph) on the day for the No. 10 American Legion Honda.

Afterward, Dixon and the No. 9 crew exhibited their abilities in front of nearly 75,000 people at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, winning the pit stop competition (WATCH) and taking home a $50,000 check. This is the fourth Indianapolis 500 pit stop competition victory for the team (2022; 2018; 2014; 2012), all powered by Dixon and the No. 9 crew.

“It’s all about the details and there is a huge amount of effort that goes into our human performance program,” said Dixon. “There is a lot of practice and training behind what they do and this competition was straight-up, nowhere to hide. It’s a big deal, there’s a lot of pressure and it’s huge for the team to pull this off.”

NBC will cover the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, with the green flag waving at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Takuma Sato

No. 11 Deloitte Honda

“We had a beautiful Carb Day today. All four cars are in really good shape. What’s most important is that the car reacted the way that we expected. We will get together to discuss it, but I think we have a good package. The team has done a great job.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda

“The balance shifted a lot from Monday to today, as the conditions were a lot different. We made some adjustments but in the end, the car was really good and we could run up front and run in traffic.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“Carb Day was awesome with so many people here today. I can’t even imagine what it is going to be like on Sunday. The No. 10 American Legion has been fast since the Open Test, but we’ve always wanted more. We’re trying to be a bit more comfortable and get even more speed and we got that today. We’re really happy with how we ended. Can’t wait for Sunday.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“It was a really good session. There were a couple of things that I wanted to change on the car. I was really happy with where the car was when we ended things. It worked really well in traffic and it’s exactly what you want and need in traffic. It’s been a great couple of weeks here. We’ve prepared ourselves very well and can’t wait to get to the race and see what we’ve got when it matters.”