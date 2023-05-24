STEFAN WILSON UPDATE: TUESDAY, MAY 23 (Indianapolis, IN) May 23, 2023 – Update on driver Stefan Wilson on Tuesday, May 23.



After sustaining a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae in yesterday’s practice session for the Indianapolis 500, Stefan Wilson stayed overnight at IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area. The surgery will take place on Wednesday May 24.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports team will have more information in due course.