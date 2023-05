Benjamin Pedersen was all smiles on pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski) By Steve Wittich When the 30-minute practice session began for the dozen drivers in the Fast 12 portion of qualifying, the ambient temperature was 70F. Moreover, there was almost no wind, equating to some crazy…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.