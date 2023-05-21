#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Qualifying date: Sunday, May 21

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice : Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Fast 12: 1st, 234.081 mph

Firestone Fast Six: 3rd, 234.114 mph

Starting Position: 3rd

”I didn’t feel like we had the same speed on the last run as we did the previous one, not sure why. We’ll have to look at it. Anyway, it’s phenomenal to be in the front row at the Indy 500. Thanks to Arrow McLaren, Team Chevy and NTT DATA – we’re just super quick. As I said yesterday, I thought anyone could grab this pole and it’s so tight at the front. On that last run, it seemed like some guys found it a bit more than we did.

“I’m just super proud of the team. All four groups have been really awesome and everyone has just been helping everyone. That run at the end, the whole team was behind us to try to get everything out of this beautiful No. 6 car. I just missed out, but that’s racing.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Fast 12: 6th, 233.229 mph

Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 233.158 mph

Starting Position: 5th

“Good day for us. This is my best ever qualifying position in the Indy 500 and my first time making the Firestone Fast Six. We’re starting fifth, so No. 5 for No. 5. It’s such a long race, so much can happen and so much goes down. There are always massive challenges that get thrown our way. All we have to do now is make our race car the best we can and just not change too much of what we’ve done the past few years. We’ve been in contention for a good amount of them, so I’m looking forward to next Sunday. That’s the one that counts.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Fast 12: 7th, 233.110 mph

Starting Position: 7th

”It’s tight, it always is tight. It’s a great team effort. I think that two cars in the Firestone Fast Six is great, and we got all four cars in the top 12. We just didn’t quite get the balance right for these conditions, which isn’t an excuse, four other cars did, but seventh is a good starting spot. We’ll see what next week brings. Overall, just a huge effort from Arrow McLaren.”

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Fast 12: 9th, 233.076 mph

Starting Position: 9th

”Hot, sticky and very slippery. We knew the track temp went up quite a bit, and we took a swing at it, but it didn’t work. We had the time to tell our teammates what to do and they’re got up there, so it’s a good team effort. Now, we have a shot at winning and we’re going to go for it.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Front row start, that’s nothing to cry about. You have to put things into perspective here. That’s a great day for the team, a really strong showing. We showed we can mix it up there at the front. This team is hungry, and this result will only make us more so. At the end of the day, you only put your face on the trophy if you win, so that’s where we’re focusing.”