#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Qualifying date: Saturday, May 20

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice : Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Qualifying : Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Run 1: 233.099 mph

Run 2: 233.947 mph

Result: 1st

”I think it was a pretty big day for us. We have been good here the last couple of years, but today, to have all of the cars in the top eight with this competition is really hard. We saw with Tony today, even if he’s doing a perfect job, outside factors can play in and it can become really difficult in this field. Super proud of the whole team for just executing. That last run we did was just phenomenal, almost in a 234-mph average. That was pretty mind-blowing how we found so much speed. We weren’t super happy on our first run, so we had two or three reasons to think we were going to go quicker, and we kind of put them all together. What a run. Team Chevy as well, great job. Just a fun time to be Arrow McLaren right now. Everything kind of resets for tomorrow, but we are definitely feeling good right now.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 2nd, 232.904 mph

Qualifying:

Run 1: 233.528 mph

Result: 2nd

“An amazing team day. I don’t have enough to say about the whole group. To get four cars in the top 12 – I can’t put into words how challenging that is. It’s really special to be a part of. Tomorrow’s going to be an amazing day, and hopefully one of us can be on pole.”

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 1st, 233.026 mph

Qualifying:

Run 1: 232.446 mph

Run 2: 232.620 mph

Run 3: 233.347 mph

Result: 6th

”We started the day a little bit more conservative, and we just kept digging. I definitely need to thank my teammates for it. They’re all in, and they kept supporting me and telling me, ‘You gotta do it again, you gotta do it again.’ Then finally, on the last run, we nailed it. Great team effort. It was nice, and it was unexpected. I don’t think I’ve ever done that many qualifying attempts in this place. I guess, because it was my last one, they kept sending me out.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying:

Run 1: 233.252 mph

Result: 8th

”One attempt for us today in qualifying. Good enough to get us into the Fast 12. I would have loved to get in a second attempt there, but obviously it wasn’t worth it to risk our lap time just to get another run in. So, we’re ready for tomorrow, we have four very fast race cars and we’re ready to go.”