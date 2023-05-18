#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Thursday, May 18

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Fast Friday : Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Qualifying : Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET Practice : Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Qualifying : Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 8th, 227.734 mph

Total Laps: 92

”It was a tough day for us, to be honest. We’re definitely not in the spot where we want to be yet, but we’re working at it. We’ve got a plan to go through after qualifying this weekend. Tomorrow, it’s obviously a very different goal: to go as fast as you can by yourself. Boost is up, so we’re going to get everything prepared for that.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 10th, 227.713 mpg

Total Laps: 164

“It was a good day. More progress was made from the whole team. I’m getting happier and happier with the car each time we go out, which is great. I think we’re in a pretty good spot for the group running. There are some small tweaks to come, but now the focus turns to qualifying – one of the most fun parts of the year.”

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 13th, 226.820 mph

Total Laps: 47

”All in all a good day. We worked on race stuff all day long. We made big changes, so I think the team is happy. Now we go back and get ready for qualifying. We had to stop a little early because we want to be ready for tomorrow. There’s a little bit of a chance of rain in the afternoon, so we want to be ready to go right at noon. I’m happy.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 16th, 226.592 mph

Total Laps: 153

”It was a very productive day. I think we did around 150 laps, so we got a lot of data – some good reads, some bad reads – but we were way more clever today than we were yesterday. Now we switch focus to going fast with Fast Friday, so we will turn up the boost. I think we’re in the game. There are a lot of strong cars out there so it is going to be tight like always, probably even tighter than last year, but our cars are definitely not bad. We just need to stay with it for the month.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Another productive day at the IMS. Conditions were a little different today, but we got some good pack running in, focusing on our race program. Tomorrow is where the fun starts for qualifying for us. We’ve learned a lot of things. Now we have to figure it all out, communicate between the cars and see if we can make the best of everyone’s stuff and go from there.”

Kyle Larson, 2024 Arrow McLaren Indy 500 Driver

“I came here today to hang out around the Arrow McLaren team to just soak up any little bit of anything to prepare myself for whenever I get behind the wheel of an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race car. It’s been pretty neat. I came here for the race in 2013, but I was never this close to the action. The more I can soak up, the less surprises I’ll have in next year’s Indy 500. It’s still so far away that I haven’t spent that much time preparing yet, but I look forward to the preparation to be ready and competitive. Arrow McLaren has amazing hospitality and great people. I’m looking forward to next year.”