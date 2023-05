RC Enerson on track in the No. 50 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet for his Rookie Orientation Program at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – James Black) By Steve Wittich At 10 am, all cars and drivers completed an install lap before heading back to Gasoline Alley and handing the 2.5-mile…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.