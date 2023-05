By Steve Wittich At 2 pm, the ambient temperature was 70F, and the track temperature was up to 113F. The third yellow flag of the day came at 2:15 pm. Once again, it was for debris, which spotters reported in the north short chute. Not long after that, Rinus VeeKay bumped the best no-tow time…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.