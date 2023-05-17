Dreyer & Reinbold Families Continue Legacy at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (May 17, 2023) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announced today for the first in the team’s 24-year history the Carmel, Ind.-based team will campaign the popular DreyerReinbold.com auto group as an associate sponsor for the team’s No. 23 machine and driver Ryan Hunter-Reay in the May 28 Indianapolis 500.

The Dreyer and Reinbold families have been a staple in the Indianapolis community dating back nearly 100 years with the famous “Pop” Dreyer’s racing career and the auto and motorcycle dealership throughout Indiana.

With seven auto dealerships in central Indiana, DreyerReinbold.com delivers five auto brands to the Indianapolis area with one of the most outstanding sales and service reputations in all of North America.

“I’ve recently been reminded that this is Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s 24th year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and through my grandfather and uncle’s involvement, my family has had a 99-year continuous presence at the Speedway,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner and DreyerReinbold.com principal. “As we approach our quarter-century and centennial anniversaries next year, I just thought that is a pretty cool stat that reflects our passion for IMS. Our dealership personnel are very excited to be associated with an Indy 500 champion like Ryan. They would love to see the DreyerReinbold.com name in victory lane.”

The Dreyer name began the family’s legacy at the Indy 500 back in the 1920s when “Pop” served as mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer, a former flat track motorcycle racer in the 1920s, later built cars for the 1931 Indy 500 front row as well as constructed midget and sprint cars in the 1930s through 1950s.

“I decided to have DreyerReinbold.com prominent on the race car this year to highlight our pre-owned car sales at our Dreyer & Reinbold north side location and Dreyer & Reinbold Greenwood location,” said Reinbold. “We have around 300 high quality pre-owned cars for sale on our website on a daily basis. We have been in the car business in central Indiana since 1968 and I want to highlight how proud I am of my team at the dealerships.”

Reinbold’s excellent record as one of Indiana’s top auto dealers and continues to be a leader in innovation with Hybrid and Electric vehicles. The DreyerReinbold.com popular tagline is “Dreyer & Reinbold, dedicated to Gas, Hybrid, Electric.”

“Much like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been a leader in automotive innovation, our dealership facilities are at the forefront of hybrid and electric implementation,” Reinbold said.

The DreyerReinbold.com prominent status in Indiana for decades comes from longtime family values and outstanding service.

“Many dealers are still charging over MSRP, and we just don’t believe in that approach to business,” admitted Reinbold. “We want to sell cars now, but also in the future, by treating our customers fairly. We don’t engage in these types of offensive pricing practices.

“We are also proud that we can get your car in for service right away while some of our competitors are weeks, and sometimes months, out. We have dedicated our approach to customer service in an era where it is being overlooked and is hard to come by.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 17, with qualifications set for Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The 107th edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will take place on Sunday, May 28.