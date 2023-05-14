P18 – Callum Ilott

“It was a tough race today. We had a first couple of stints that weren’t the best because we were struggling with the tyres, but then we did manage to pull it back a bit at the end with some better pace. However, when you’re out of position, it doesn’t make it easy to make too much progress. I wish we could have got a little bit more out of the weekend but sometimes it can be like that. We need to analyse the data and make it better for the next one.”

P22 – Agustín Canapino

“Finishing P21, I’m pretty happy with the race and the weekend because I learned lots and completed the distance. Of course, we always want more but I did the best race I could. Now the attention turns to the INDY 500 in a couple of weeks. I’m really happy to be here for that and we’ll be pushing hard for such a famous race.”

Ricardo Juncos

“From an INDYCAR perspective, it was a very tough weekend for us and we never got the performance from the car for the drivers. But I thought they both did a great job. They were both strong on the black tires, but running the reds was more of a struggle. That was a bit of a surprise for us. But I’m proud for my people because we continue to learn and improve – even when the results are not as we expected. Big thanks to our partners for their continued support this season: Visit Argentina, MindMaze, Termas de Rio Hondo and

Purdue University.”