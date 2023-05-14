Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 13, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing saw its race end early at the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday when a racing incident involving three cars caused race ending damage to both its #18 HMD entry driven by David Malukas and its #51 Biohaven car driven by Sting Ray Robb.

On Lap 2 of the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Robb (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) was making a move on the inside of Romain Grosjean going into Turn 7. With both cars braking deep into the corner, Grosjean locked up his brakes giving Robb nowhere to go but into his teammate that was ahead of him. Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsport) was in the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught up in the incident.

The damage to both DCR entries was too severe for either driver to go back out. The team will now turn its focus to the Indianapolis 500 with practice starting Tuesday, May 16. The team had a successful test at the Speedway in April and are looking forward to getting back on track on the famed 2.5-mile oval.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

“That was a very short race for us. We did about a lap and a half. The unfortunate part about it is that it was teammates. Sting Ray was battling Grosjean and they both seemed to brake late going into the corner and unfortunately I was collected in it. No bad feelings towards Sting Ray. Now we move on to the 500 and I’m very confident in our car and the team heading into practice and qualifying next week.”

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

“That wasn’t what we were looking to do today. Rule number one in racing, don’t make contact with your teammate, and that’s on me today. If any of the factors were different it probably would have been a different scenario, but we have both cars parked in the garage and the race is still going on. I’m super sorry to the team. All the variables were just in the wrong order today. It wasn’t the day we wanted and not the day the Dale Coyne Racing team deserves. Again, that’s on me. Now we move on and focus on the next one. We’re on track for Indy 500 practice this next week, so I’m looking forward to going fast and turning left.”