Source: Team PR

#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda race winner. #5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2nd place and #7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in third.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, May 13

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 miles/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Starting Position: 5th

Finishing Position: P2

Championship Position: 2nd, 168 points

”Hats off to everyone. My competitors were extremely strong today, they really were, so congrats Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing, but for us we’re P2, P3 and P5 as a team. That’s pretty phenomenal, and the team gave me a great race car. We were kind of just running our own race today. We were there fighting with Lundgaard and all of my teammates, but once I got in front of them, I just had to try and minimize the gap with Palou, but I just think they were very strong today. We were kind of hanging on there at the end, just trying to not destroy our Firestone Reds, bring it home and bring some solid points.”

Starting Position: 10th

Finishing Position: P3

Championship Position: 11th, 108 points

“To get three cars in the top five is nearly impossible these days. Arrow McLaren has done a phenomenal job all year. You can’t talk enough about how challenging it is to add a car in the off-season, and we’ve done it with relative apparent ease. I know there’s a lot of work behind the scenes, but I’m really proud to get the first podium for the team and the first one as a part of Team Chevy. It was a good day. We’ve had really strong pace on race days, we just haven’t gotten the results that we feel like we deserve. We’re missing a little bit on qualifying days, but the pieces are coming together and I’ve got an awesome team and awesome teammates around me.”

Starting Position: 2nd

Finishing Position: P5

Championship Position: 13th, 97 points

”Indy GP is done, finished with P5. Top five for the whole team, Pato P2 and Alexander P3, so big congrats to them and the whole team. That’s a massive statement going into May, and I think in NTT INDYCAR SERIES, it’s kind of rare to do that. Personally, I wasn’t super pleased with how the race went. It could have been better, but hey, it’s a P5. After starting P2, it’s not terrible, but I feel like this track is still a bit of a mystery for me, but we’ll keep pushing. In general, big smiles into the 500.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Two cars on the podium, all three in the top five, is a great day for the team. It’s a fantastic day, probably one of the best days the team’s had. You always want more, but I think this is a good day for the team to kind of realize what we’re capable of. We’re nipping at the heels of something pretty special, so this is great morale boost and confidence boost going into the big one.”