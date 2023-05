By Patrick Stephan Good morning race fans! Today is going to be action packed as we have practice and qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Series and INDY NXT by Firestone, along with qualifying and races for the USF2000 and USF Pro 2000 series. That’s 4 series, 3 practice sessions, 4 qualifying sessions, and 2 races….



