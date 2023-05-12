Matteo Nannini on track at IMS during testing in April 2023. Penske Entertainment: James Black

The very short INDY NXT by Firetone qualifying session got started with the ambient at 80F and the track at 106.3F.

Driver’s get just 8 minutes of green flag running to post their best time, and after Lap #3, it was Jacob Abel leading at 1:15.8840.

Already under 4 minutes and we get the slot machine portion of the session as Rasmussen leads, then Josh Green, then Matteo Nannini is P1 at 1:15.3194.

Kyffin Simpson goes P2 with 2 minutes to run, but McElrea knocks him down a spot. It’s Nannino, McElrea, Simpson, Green, Rasmussen, Foster, Pierson, Roe, Abel and Lindh is 10th as we go under 1 minute to go, so 1 or 2 laps left depending on where a car is relative to the time line.

Time expires and Nannini’s 1:15.3194 is the pole time. Louis Foster had improved to 3rd, but his final lap isn’t any faster.

Only Rasmus Lindh did his fastest lap on his final lap, so even as short as the session was, tires did appear to peak before the clock ran out. The big question then to me from a qualifying strategy standpoint is can someone wait a couple minutes – a big risk – and hope to match peak tire to peak track surface. Nannini’s fastest lap was actually his 3rd of 6, so perhaps it’s possible, but trying to run just 3 laps late – that’s putting on the pressure for sure.

This Nannini’s first career INDY NXT Pole. He had started 9th and 12th at St. Petersburg and Barber Motorsports Park respectively.

We will have more on this interesting session at the end of the day.

UNOFFICIAL INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix Qualifying Results:

PosCar #DriverBest TimeDiffGapLapsBest LapGapTeam
175Matteo Nannini1:15.31941:15.3194–.—-63–.—-Juncos Hollinger Racing
227Hunter McElrea1:15.44670.12730.1273650.1273Andretti Autosport
326Louis Foster1:15.50700.18760.0603650.0603Andretti Autosport
421Kyffin Simpson1:15.53340.2140.0264640.0264HMD Motorsports
53Josh Green1:15.65170.33230.1183630.1183HMD Motorsports
66Christian Rasmussen1:15.68140.3620.0297730.0297HMD Motorsports
714Josh Pierson1:15.77630.45690.0949640.0949HMD Motorsports
829James Roe1:15.79490.47550.0186630.0186Andretti Autosport
951Jacob Abel1:15.88400.56460.0891720.0891Abel Motorsports
1076Rasmus Lindh1:15.91960.60020.0356660.0356Juncos Hollinger Racing
1147Enaam Ahmed1:15.93710.61770.0175750.0175Cape Motorsports
1268Danial Frost1:15.93990.62050.0028740.0028HMD Motorsports
1357Colin Kaminsky1:16.03570.71630.0958750.0958Abel Motorsports
1428Jamie Chadwick1:16.08170.76230.046640.046Andretti Autosport
1510Reese Gold1:16.09820.77880.0165640.0165HMD Motorsports
1639Nolan Siegel1:16.21730.89790.1191750.1191HMD Motorsports
1798Jagger Jones1:16.27530.95590.058640.058Cape Motorsports
187Christian Bogle1:16.42921.10980.1539640.1539HMD Motorsports