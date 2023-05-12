Source: Team PR

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Tenth Row Start for Malukas at GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 12, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) qualified 20th for the GMR Grand Prix on Friday.

Starting: 20th

Malukas took to the track in Group 2 during the first round of qualifying at the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

He turned his fastest lap with a time of 1:10.2562 on his last lap of the 10-minute session.

The time moved him into 10th place in his group and 20th on the starting grid for Saturday’s race.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

In 2022, Malukas started 24th and finished 12th at the GMR Grand Prix and he started 11th and finished 13th when the series returned to the IMS road course in July.

The 2023 GMR Grand Prix goes green at 3:45pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We struggled today. We’re not where we need to be with our road course car. In the practice sessions we struggled to make it into the top 15 and it seems we’re kind of moving backwards instead of forward. We’re trying a lot of things, nothing has quite clicked for us yet, but, that said, I’m confident we’ll figure it out. In qualifying, my lap wasn’t great either so that was on me and, I’m kicking myself for it. I’m going to recharge and reset tonight and be ready for warm-up and the race tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll have a good race car, and we can make our way to the front.”

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Robb Continues to Learn as he Qualifies on the 11th Row for the GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 12, 2023) –Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and qualified 22nd for tomorrow’s race, as the team continued to make progress throughout the day.

Starting: 22nd

Robb went out in a competitive Group 2 during Segment 1 of qualifying.

He registered his fastest lap of 1:10.2747 on the alternate Firestone tire on his fifth timed lap of the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

His fast lap placed him seventh upon crossing the timing line, but he ended 11th in his group at the end of the 10-minute qualifying segment.

Robb has known success on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in past racing series, winning three times in USF Pro 2000 and picking up five podium finishes and two pole positions.

He also finished twice on the podium in INDY NXT presented by Firestone.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“We just finished up qualifying here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. I love this place! It’s such an awesome racetrack, and any time you get to drive at the Brickyard is special. Qualifying didn’t go as we wanted, but we’re making steps forward and we learned a lot once again today. We’ll keep learning and making progress in the warm-up tomorrow and be ready for the race. Hopefully the rain stays away tomorrow, fingers crossed for that! Good job to the team, everyone is working hard.”