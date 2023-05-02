Source: Team PR

#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren 2023 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Race Report

Barber Motorsports Park

Race date: Sunday, April 30

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90 Laps

Total race distance: 207 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.38 miles/3.83 km

Number of turns: 17

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 3rd

Finishing Position: P4

Championship Position: 2nd, 127 points

“We had to get a massive number, and I really don’t know how we kept up the pace like that at the end. It was a great car, and I’m very happy with how we did this weekend. Obviously, when you look back now with how everything played out, I think we were on the wrong strategy. No one made a mistake, that’s just a roll of the dice you have to take at the beginning of the race. Scott McLaughlin and Will Power were on the good end of it, a couple others too. Nevertheless, it was a really strong result for us. I’m happy with P4.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 10th

Finishing Position: P8

Championship Position: 14th, 72 points

“There were a lot of positives from today. I think we underperformed in qualifying. You can look at everything in hindsight and look at it differently, but, ultimately, the car was fast all weekend. We are continuing to gel and learn together as a team, so overall, I’m happy. It’s just when you have pace, and only walk away with eighth, it’s disappointing. It’s a good problem to have.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 8th

Finishing Position: P9

Championship Position: 15th, 66 points

“That was fun race. I made a mistake on the first lap running into Josef (Newgarden) on the start. I just drove too hot into Turn 2, and, luckily, he didn’t get spun around. But I spun myself into the gravel.



We turned last into passing a lot of cars in the first stint. We pitted early, and were able to spend the next two stints in clear air. That’s where we got back in the race. The last yellow didn’t play into our favor, so, potentially, there was a top-five in this car. It was a good recovery to basically go from last to P9. It was a super good car today and a fun race.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“It wasn’t a glamorous day, but it was a good day. At the end of the day, we got all three cars in the top nine and ahead of the championship leader, and Pato comes out of here three points behind the lead in the championship. We always go racing because we want to win, but our focus is on the championship. We know the key to that is consistency. We can hold our heads up high, and we’re looking forward to Indy road course.”