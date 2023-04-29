Leeds, Alabama (Saturday, April 29, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) took part in qualifying on Saturday for tomorrow’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with Malukas qualifying 17th and Robb 23rd. Details for each driver are below.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Malukas to Start from Ninth Row at Barber Motorsports Park Leeds, Alabama (Saturday, April 29, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) qualified 17th for Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Starting: 17th Malukas took to the track in Group 1 of qualifying on Saturday and initially placed 10th in his group after his first qualifying run by registering a lap time of 1:06.9153 on his third lap around the 2.3-mile 17-turn circuit.

The #18 HMD driver then put on a set of alternate Firestone tires for his second run.

He was able to improve his lap time to 1:06.1851 on his sixth and final lap of the circuit.

His time initially placed him eighth in his group, but he ended up ninth when all cars had taken the checkered flag at the end of the 10-minute session.

In 2022, at Barber Motorsports Park, Malukas started 18th and finished 20th.

The Indy Grand Prix will go green on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm local time.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Unfortunately for us it was a short qualifying. To be fair, we’ve struggled in the practice sessions, trying to find pace, and keeping up with the top cars this weekend. We tried some different things, we thought would be a bit better, we maybe also missed the timing a little bit on when the tires would come in for that one lap. But now we turn our focus to the race and see what we can find there.”



#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Robb Makes Progress at Barber Motorsport Park Leeds, Alabama (Saturday, April 29, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb qualified 23rd for tomorrow’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix as he continues to make progress aboard his #51 Biohaven powered Honda. Starting: 23rd The rookie went out in Group 1 of qualifying on the alternate Firestone tire and registered an initial fast lap of 1:06.7692 which placed him sixth before heading to pit lane for a fresh set of tires.

Robb once again choose the alternate tire for this second qualifying run and improved his lap time to 1:06.5925 on his seventh and final lap of the 2.3-mile, 17 turn picturesque road course.

The time placed him 12th in his group and 23rd on the starting grid.

Robb is making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES appearance at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, but he previously competed at the track in Indy NXT with a best finish of third last season.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will go green on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm local time.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Not where we wanted to be today. We had a better car than where we ended up. I know that we’ve made big steps forward and that progress has been made so I’m excited about that. We have some room to grow. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow, our used tire runs are pretty good. Everyone has been working hard and I’m confident we’ll move forward in the race. We just have to stay clean and stay consistent.”