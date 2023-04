By Patrick Stephan Let’s start with a correction. First, I got what Rinus VeeKay said slightly off, he actually said, “But, am I a gentleman?,” (smiling) with regards to violating the gentlemen’s agreement around passing on an out lap. You can watch his whole post qual interview on Twitter – here! Its on the NTT…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.